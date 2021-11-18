In October, Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, a customizable variant of its latest clamshell phone destined to fill the Moto Maker-shaped hole in our hearts. With new color combinations and unique shades exclusive to this version, it's a cool concept — one we hope the company will continue using with its upcoming releases. Samsung published an interview with the Bespoke Edition design team, and there's plenty of interesting tidbits about the series' popularity and how it all came together.

According to the press release, Samsung developed its Bespoke Edition after seeing a rise in custom cases and device skins for the Z Flip series in particular. While Android phones have always attracted those looking to create individual experiences — just ask companies like Dbrand — it seems like foldables specifically have fueled new methods for making a device your own.

Although Samsung eventually whittled its potential color choices down to just five — along with black and silver frames — it took more work than you might expect. The company surveyed its own employees to determine which variants it should offer, which directly resulted in yellow being among the five finalists. According to Samsung, industry trends didn't convince management that yellow would be popular enough to be worthwhile, but survey results from younger employees — specifically Gen Z and millennials — earned it a spot on the list.

While I personally wish there were more than five available colors to pick from, the company says the selection was limited on purpose. It wanted to avoid overwhelming consumers with endless options. Unfortunately, that means Bespoke Edition devices will probably never hit the limitless potential of something like Moto Maker, which used to offer tons of colors and materials like wood and leather.

As for what customers are buying, white on both sides with a silver frame holds the top spot globally — a little boring, to be honest, but hard to beat if you dig a monotone style. In the US, yellow and blue panels with a silver frame currently stands as the most popular pick.

Samsung also revealed each Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition is made to order, which would explain the $100 price bump between it and the default available colors. If you want to play around with its design lab, head over to the company's storefront to see if one of the potential color combinations is enough to sway you to purchase. And hey, if you're cool with the classic Z Flip3 colors, the company is offering some pretty good sales on it — and all of its other flagship phones — ahead of Black Friday.

Beats Fit Pro review: No iPhone, no buy The newest Beats buds undo some cross-platform goodwill

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email