Thanks to a recent ruling in Epic's case against Google that deemed the tech giant a monopoly, the Play Store will no longer require Google Play Billing starting in November, and this will be the case for the following three years. This means application developers will soon be free to use the billing they prefer, and Microsoft is leading the charge, having announced it will start selling Xbox games in its Android app sometime in November.

Straight from the president's fingers

We will soon be able to purchase Xbox games through the Android app

Xbox president Sarah Bond made the above post on X (Twitter), clearly stating the ability to purchase Xbox games in the Xbox Android app will be landing in November, also claiming we will have the ability to play these games, hinting at the possibility of streaming within the Xbox app when this is currently handled in the Game Pass app or in a web browser. Of course, Microsoft had previously stated it would be building a mobile store for the web to get around Apple's restrictions, though the launch window of July has certainly passed us by.

While we still don't know what day in November Microsoft plans to update the Xbox app to start selling console games on Android, at least we know it will be soon, and the possibility of moving streaming over to the main app certainly sounds appealing. Still, the ability to buy games inside similar apps, such as Steam's, has been around for some time, so it would seem Microsoft is one of the few holdouts finally catching up, all thanks to Epic's verdict against Google. The fallout of this case may not always result in good things for consumers, but hey, at least in this instance, it sure did.