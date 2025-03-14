Summary You can now set ChatGPT as the default assistant on Android, replacing Gemini.

This will enable you to quickly invoke ChatGPT's voice mode by long-pressing the power button or swiping up from the screen's corner.

Unlike Gemini, ChatGPT for Android cannot control system settings.

Google has been making steady improvements to Gemini, with the company recently bringing several features from its Advanced paid tier to the free version. But Gemini is not the only AI-powered chatbot that you can use on Android. At the beginning of this year, Perplexity released its Android app, allowing you to replace Gemini on your Android phone. Now, OpenAI's ChatGPT is following suite, with its latest app update enabling you to replace Gemini with ChatGPT on your Android phone.

First spotted by the folks at Android Authority, the latest beta release of ChatGPT (v1.2025.070 beta) allows you to set the app as the default assistant on your Android phone. After installing the newest beta, head to Settings > Apps > Default apps > Digital assistant app and select ChatGPT instead of Google to replace Gemini with OpenAI's assistant on your phone.

After this, you can invoke ChatGPT by long pressing the power button or by swiping up from the corner of your phone's screen. This will bring up ChatGPT's voice mode, enabling you to have a natural conversation with the AI chatbot. As a heavy ChatGPT user, I would have instead preferred if the AI chatbot popped up on screen with a small text input window as well, like Gemini.

ChatGPT does not integrate as deeply with Android as Gemini