Pine64, the team behind all sorts of Linux-powered hardware like single-board computers, notebooks, and smartphones, announced the PinePhone Pro last October as the successor to its OG PinePhone from 2019. While early units of the Pro model shipped to developers last month, broader availability is only just now getting underway following initial production delays, with the Pro Explorer Edition going up for public pre-order.

The company posted on its website that it had intended to start pre-orders earlier this month but couldn’t due to some minor problems at the factory, and wanted to be sure everything was running smoothly before opening the floodgates. As a result of that hiccup, only people who place their orders between now and January 17th will have their devices shipped this month, and purchases from the 18th onward will be dispatched after Chinese New Year in February. Regardless of when you choose to place your order, you’re only allowed one unit per person.

The PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition retains the same philosophy as the company’s other devices, being a hackable smartphone with scores of supported Linux distributions. It's got a similar design to the original PinePhone, so you're able to use it with existing accessories. Instead, its upgrades are internal, including a faster SoC, more RAM, and greater storage, along with camera enhancements.

The Pro Edition allows users to install any supported OS, including Manjaro (the default build), Arch Linux, Mobian, and postmarketOS, without unlocking the bootloader. Pre-orders are open now on the Pine64 website, priced at just about $400.

