If you travel on over to Amazon and thumb through a few e-book listings, you may notice some new language under the buy button. Amazon is now emphasizing that users are buying a license to the content, which is language that was absent before this change.

Recently, Amazon closed a loophole that facilitated easy DRM removal, and while the timing of the recent store change looks like Amazon is willfully making an effort to keep its customers informed of what they are actually purchasing (that we don't own the e-books we pay for but are licensing them), it's more likely because of a new California law that forces disclosure when the words "buy" or "purchase" are used on a digital product's page that only offers a license.

Leave it to California to force Amazon to do the right thing

It's almost like the word "license" doesn't facilitate sales or something

California is absolutely correct that using language like "buy" or "purchase" when talking about digital licenses is confusing, which is why the governor of California signed the law AB 2426 into action last year. Valve was quick to update its terms for Steam, but it seems Amazon took its time implementing the change, which is now visible across the site.

Of course, these were licenses all along; nothing is changing when purchasing digital goods from Amazon; the company simply updated its language.

It is preferable that clean language is used when purchasing a license to access a digital product, so even if Amazon was forced to offer better clarity by California's new law, it's a welcome change all the same. Now, it's clear when you purchase an e-book for your Kindle that you're simply purchasing a license, and when those licenses cost as much as the physical book, the purchase all of a sudden doesn't sound as tempting. That is more than likely why digital storefronts had to be pushed into this clarity to begin with. So, make sure to thank California for this little slice of consumer protection.