The Galaxy Z Flip3 is, depending on who you ask, Samsung's best attempt at a foldable phone so far. It's the company's most affordable one to date and still manages to deliver flagship performance. But it lacks at least one key thing compared to its more expensive cousin, the Z Fold3 — an external usable display. The Z Flip3 has a cover screen, but it's too small to use as your main one. Or is it? One developer took it as a challenge and has made the cover screen fully usable as your main display.

This new mod from developer jagan2 is available over on the XDA forums and it's called CoverScreen OS — and this thing is nothing short of impressive. Installing gives you the ability to access a full app drawer, open apps, and take actions from notifications right from the cover screen, without needing to flip open your phone. You can even change the orientation to portrait to make it easier to use some apps from the screen. While probably of limited actual utility, it's still a really cool mod in a beautiful, strange kind of way.

Why would you want to use this? Well, it has a shortcut to quickly access Samsung Pay, so you can easily pay for something at a store without flipping open your phone. But other than that, you're probably not going to use this mod on a daily basis — while the cover screen is bigger than the one in the original Z Flip, it's still too small to be comfortable for a lot of tasks. The foldable main display is within a flip's distance anyway if you're really going to sit down and do something on your phone. Still, none of that takes away from this being a cool trick that's going to be fun to use occasionally. If you've got a Z Flip3, go ahead and check it out.

