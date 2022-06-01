Google has been on a slow path toward its reimagined role in the media we watch and the software experience that comes with it. Back in 2020, the newly designed Google TV app replaced the old Play Movies & TV app on Android. The next step came just two months ago as the Play Store app dropped the Movies & TV section. The finish line is now drawing near as Google is finally replacing the iPhone and iPad version of Play Movies & TV with the Google TV app that so many Android users have come to know.

For those that haven’t explored the app yet, either as an iOS user or an Android user with no particular reason to look at it, quite a few things have changed, though most of the old features are still lingering. The updated interface promises more expansive discoverability for movies and TV series, and it’s integrated with many streaming services so Google can make better recommendations based on interests. Of course, there is a watchlist for keeping track of things to watch in the future.

While the Google TV app puts content recommendations front and center, regardless of the source, there is still a store for buying or renting from a large selection of content available directly from Google. New and previous purchases can be found in the ‘Your stuff’ tab.

Close

But the most common reason to reach for the Google TV app is that it also brings a completely rewritten remote control for Android TV devices. The rebuilt remote control feature was introduced last year and immediately replaced the old Android TV Remote Control app, and with it came a few subtle new features and stability improvements, but it also brought some new bugs of its own. Much like the old remote control app for Android, it appears the iOS version also stopped working last year after the remote control feature was added to the Google TV app, meaning iPhone and iPad users have been cut off from controlling Android TV devices for about eight months.

The updated Google TV app is available on the App Store now, so iOS users have plenty of new things to do. For those that already have the old Play Movies & TV app installed, you can just let it update from the app store and the Google TV app will replace it.

Microsoft Edge adds workaround to stay in sync with Google Chrome

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Cody Toombs (1472 Articles Published) Cody makes software, writes words, photographs things, slings bottles, and does some odd assortment of other unrelated things. If he’s away from the computer for any length of time, he might be talking movies, concocting drink recipes, delivering unprepared speeches at weddings, or just doing something small for the world. More From Cody Toombs