Key Takeaways Google's Find My Device app has finally gained biometric authentication in stable version 3.1.173-1.

Users can now authenticate into the app by scanning their face, fingerprints, or by keying-in a PIN.

Google also seems to be working on a Find My app UI tweak for tablets, though it is unclear if and when the change will roll out.

Google's Find My Device network, although still nascent, is continuing to expand its capabilities. As part of a new update, the network's app is gaining handy functionality that makes accessing the platform much easier, paired with an in-the-works UI tweak for tablet users that just makes sense.

The development comes soon after the network's integration within the Google Home app went live for some.

As spotted by Android Authority, Find My Device's current stable build, version 3.1.173-1, finally brings a long awaited feature to the app — biometric logins. The new functionality makes it so that users can quickly gain entry into the app by scanning their face, fingerprints, or by keying-in a PIN. Prior to the update, authentication into the app was only possible by entering the password to your Google account.

Additionally, the change also adds an additional layer of security to the app. Previously, users who didn't want to type in their password every time they opened the Find My app could tick a "Don’t ask again." This could, however, leave their device vulnerable. With biometrics, there's no "Don’t ask again" box, ensuring that users are always prompted to authenticate when initiating the app.

The change is live for me right now with Find My Device version 3.1.173-1 on a Pixel 8 running Android 15. Android doesn't let you take screenshots of authentication screens. Check the hastily shot photos above for reference.

A Find My UI tweak for tablets is in the works

Source: Android Authority

Alongside biometric login, the Find My app is also receiving a visual overhaul, specifically on tablets. While not live in stable, Android Authority suggests that the app's bottom sheet design is being replaced with a side panel, making good use of screen real estate on tablets.

The side panel will offer the same functionality as its bottom-aligned counterpart, including Play sound, Secure device, Mark as lost, and Get directions. It is currently unclear if and when we might see the new UI for tablets officially roll out.