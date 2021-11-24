Wyze is the company with a penchant for taking absolutely every item in your home and making it smart. It sells everything from thermostats and sprinklers to lamps and smartwatches. One of its most popular product lines is the Wyze Cam — they're small and affordable cameras you can put anywhere in your home (and some even outside) and access from the cloud. Now they're becoming even better, as Wyze works to add support for viewing your camera's feed straight from the web.

The new option, called Wyze Webview, essentially makes your camera feed viewable from any device — whether it's a phone or a computer anywhere — as long as you have access to a web browser. Even without a Wyze app installed, you can quickly check on your dog through a live stream or access your 12-second event clips to see if something happened.

The announcement post makes sure to note that this is still an in-development feature. The Wyze team has opened it up to everyone as a beta, so if you really want to use it, you can — just be ready to expect bugs. There are already a few reports of issues on the Reddit thread, which you should probably check out to see if any would affect you.

If you want to get involved and start streaming your cameras over the web, head over to this link and log in. Be mindful that Webview is only available for Cam Plus subscribers right now — we don't know if it will roll out to people on the basic plan at some point.

