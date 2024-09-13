Key Takeaways
- iFixit now has official Pixel 9 series repair guides and DIY parts.
- Pixel 9 repair parts cost slightly more than parts for the Pixel 8 series.
- Unlike the Pixel 8 series, USB-C ports on the Pixel 9 series aren't soldered to the motherboard, which means you can buy just the port module in case you damage the original one.
Google's latest Pixel 9 series was unveiled on August 13. Now, exactly a month later, iFixit has released its Pixel 9 series repair guides and DIY repair parts for sale on its website. This comes as part of a partnership between Google and iFixit, which materialized back in 2022.
Last we reported, iFixit had added guides and repair parts for the Pixel 8a, and that came roughly two months after the device's launch. This time around, support has arrived much sooner, albeit at a higher cost almost all across the board, when compared to the Pixel 8 series.
Google Pixel 8a parts for DIY repair now available on iFixit
Replacement parts and guides are live!
iFixit listing repair parts and guides for the Pixel 9 series was first spotted by 9to5Google, highlighting an increase in repair part cost, barring the rear cover. Find a brief breakdown below:
|
Pixel 9
|
Pixel 9 Pro
|
Pixel 9 Pro XL
|
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|
♦
|
Pixel 8
|
Pixel 8 Pro
|
Screen
|
Not live
|
Not live
|
♦
|
Battery
|
Not live
|
♦
|
Rear camera
|
Not live
|
♦
|
Wide rear camera
|
♦
|
Ultrawide rear camera
|
♦
|
Front camera
|
Not live
|
♦
|
Rear case/cover/panel
|
Not live
|
♦
It's worth noting that with the Pixel 8 series, the rear panel consisted of multiple parts, including the panel itself, its metal and plastic frame, edge bezels, bezels for the rear camera and lens covers, external side buttons and internal button switches, and a wireless charging coil. The Pixel 9 series, however, has a simpler construction, with its rear panel only consisting of rear camera bezels, lens covers, flash, and the panel itself — making it considerably cheaper.
Your Pixel 9's USB-C port isn't soldered to the motherboard
Elsewhere, while the base Pixel 8 had separate modules for the wide and ultrawide rear cameras, the base Pixel 9 series uses a unified module, making it cheaper as a byproduct. For reference, as seen in the table above, if you were to replace both rear cameras on your Pixel 8, you'd have to shell out $149.99 + $69.99 for the wide and ultrawide lenses, respectively. That totals roughly $220. On the other hand, the base Pixel 9's unified module costs $166.99, making it roughly 24 percent cheaper.
Also worth noting is that with the Pixel 9 series, the USB-C port is no longer soldered to the motherboard, which means you can buy just the port module in case you damage the original one. Weirdly, though, the charging assembly for the base Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro (27W wired) both cost $49.99, more expensive than the Pixel 9 Pro XL's (37W wired) $42.99 replacement port.
We'll update this article once iFixit lists repair parts and guides for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
-
Google Pixel 9
The Pixel 9 is Google's most affordable 2024 flagship, making a few compromises when compared to the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL while retaining the Google smarts the lineup has become known for. An upgraded 48MP ultra-wide camera is paired with a 50MP main shooter, and the selfie cam added autofocus. All of this comes with new Gemini AI features and a 2,700-nit Actua display for exceptional value at its price point.
-
Google Pixel 9 Pro
The Pixel 9 Pro is a new addition to Google's lineup, slotting in as a smaller premium flagship to pair with the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The latter is the direct successor to 2023's Pixel 8 Pro despite its new XL moniker, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro brings a new form-factor to Google's high-end offerings, sporting the same dimensions as the standard Pixel 9 model while packing all the AI and camera prowess we've grown accustomed to from Google's Pro lineup.
-
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
The Pixel 9 Pro XL has a new name, but it fills the same slot as 2023's Pixel 8 Pro, having similar specs with roughly the same footprint. The non-XL Pixel 9 Pro is new to the lineup as a smaller premium flagship offering. With the 9 Pro XL, however, you get Google's fastest charging, a bigger screen and battery, and all of the camera and Gemini AI smarts you'd get in the smaller 9 Pro.