Google's latest Pixel 9 series was unveiled on August 13. Now, exactly a month later, iFixit has released its Pixel 9 series repair guides and DIY repair parts for sale on its website. This comes as part of a partnership between Google and iFixit, which materialized back in 2022.

Last we reported, iFixit had added guides and repair parts for the Pixel 8a, and that came roughly two months after the device's launch. This time around, support has arrived much sooner, albeit at a higher cost almost all across the board, when compared to the Pixel 8 series.

iFixit listing repair parts and guides for the Pixel 9 series was first spotted by 9to5Google, highlighting an increase in repair part cost, barring the rear cover. Find a brief breakdown below:

Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL Pixel 9 Pro Fold ♦ Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Screen $196.99 Not live $246.99 Not live ♦ $166.99 $236.99 Battery $42.99 $52.99 $52.99 Not live ♦ $49.99 $49.99 Rear camera $166.99 $266.99 $276.99 Not live ♦ $206.99 Wide rear camera ♦ $149.99 Ultrawide rear camera ♦ $69.99 Front camera $66.99 $66.99 76.99 Not live ♦ $49.99 $49.99 Rear case/cover/panel $59.99 $92.99 $92.99 Not live ♦ $142.99 $172.99

It's worth noting that with the Pixel 8 series, the rear panel consisted of multiple parts, including the panel itself, its metal and plastic frame, edge bezels, bezels for the rear camera and lens covers, external side buttons and internal button switches, and a wireless charging coil. The Pixel 9 series, however, has a simpler construction, with its rear panel only consisting of rear camera bezels, lens covers, flash, and the panel itself — making it considerably cheaper.

Your Pixel 9's USB-C port isn't soldered to the motherboard

Elsewhere, while the base Pixel 8 had separate modules for the wide and ultrawide rear cameras, the base Pixel 9 series uses a unified module, making it cheaper as a byproduct. For reference, as seen in the table above, if you were to replace both rear cameras on your Pixel 8, you'd have to shell out $149.99 + $69.99 for the wide and ultrawide lenses, respectively. That totals roughly $220. On the other hand, the base Pixel 9's unified module costs $166.99, making it roughly 24 percent cheaper.

Also worth noting is that with the Pixel 9 series, the USB-C port is no longer soldered to the motherboard, which means you can buy just the port module in case you damage the original one. Weirdly, though, the charging assembly for the base Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro (27W wired) both cost $49.99, more expensive than the Pixel 9 Pro XL's (37W wired) $42.99 replacement port.

We'll update this article once iFixit lists repair parts and guides for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.