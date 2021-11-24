Could as well get a Samsung foldable at the price, though

Just in time for Black Friday and the holiday season, Asus has brought its latest gaming phones over to the US, the ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro (via The Verge). The impressive handsets are minor upgrades to the ROG Phone 5 we reviewed favorably earlier. The only catch is the price — the 5s and 5s Pro start at eye-watering $1,099 and $1,299 on Amazon, respectively.

The ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro look nearly identical to the ROG Phone 5 and share many of the same internals. There's a small processor bump, with the new series sporting the Snapdragon 888+, and there's a slightly improved touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The 5s comes with the usual gaming-focused RGB lights while the 5s Pro has a small color OLED display on the back. The rest of the hardware isn't a slouch, either. The phones pack 6.78-inch 1080p screens, 6,000mAh batteries, capacitive shoulder buttons, dual USB-C connectors, and a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 64MP primary, 5MP macro, and 13MP ultrawide. There's a 24MP front-facing camera, too. Both phones come with up 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, though the 5s starts with an 8GB and 128GB configuration by default.

As with any phones, the ROG 5s series isn't without compromises. While they're among the fastest and most enduring phones on the market, they're quite hefty in size and weight, making them a little less convenient to carry around. As with many other gaming phones, the cameras aren't so great, either, so don't expect to take iPhone or Pixel-level photos with them.

Before coming to the US, the phones initially launched in Taiwan. They've also reached European markets in the meantime.

