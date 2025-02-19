Summary Murena is offering a deGoogled Pixel Tablet for $549, with no need for rooting or ROM installation.

The tablet is running /e/OS, a privacy-focused ROM based on LineageOS and an alternative GrapheneOS.

A deGoogling trend may be growing as overzealous AI, intruding ads, and overall company dislike are shared on Reddit.

It feels like deGoogling has been growing in popularity as of late, perhaps due to the rise of AI and endless ads stuffed in everything, from our TV boxes to our app store. But unlike the old days when many power users would cruise XDA for the latest ROMs, rooting is much less of a thing in 2025.

CyanogenMod is long gone. So, too, is its successor, LineageOS. And yet /e/OS is alive and kicking, a fork of LineageOS with a focus on privacy. Unlike the security-focused GrapheneOS, /e/OS supports a wide range of devices beyond Google's Pixel platform.

However, Pixels still make for a great foundation for any ROM (being so easy to root), something the user-first company Murena is hip to with its deGoogled Pixel phones, and today, the company has started offering a deGoogled Pixel Tablet that's running /e/OS, for $549, eliminating the need to root and ROM the device yourself.

The Murena Pixel Tablet rips Google out of its own hardware

And that's a good thing if you're into privacy

Source: Murena

As you can see (in the image above), the Murena Pixel Tablet is indeed a Pixel Tablet, with its plastic-looking back (it's actually a ceramic-coated metal, believe it or not) and large bezel. It's running /e/OS, a fork of LineageOS, designed for the privacy-conscious by offering an optimized set of open source apps like a search engine, mail, calendar, notes, and even provides access to cloud storage. Of course, everything Google has been ripped out, eliminating trackers and ads.

Running a custom ROM like /e/OS is commendable, and not everyone has the knowhow or time to root their tablets to load a custom ROM, so the appeal of a Pixel Tablet debloated of everything Google by virtue of running /e/OS that can be bought right off the shelf is a pretty cool thing to see. Of course, pricing matters, and the Murena Pixel Tablet currently retails for $549 without a dock. So, there is a premium to purchasing the Murena Pixel Tablet as compared to the Google Pixel Tablet, which regularly retails for $400 without a dock.

Of course, there are benefits to paying more for the Murena Pixel Tablet. First, you don't have to worry about rooting or installing a custom ROM; all the hard work is done for you with the bootloader relocked. Second, with the privacy focus of the apps provided, you can rest easy knowing your data will remain yours through regular use. However, the biggest benefit is the deGoogled OS, something that may resonate with people who are quickly learning that the company doesn't always have its users' interests at heart.

By gosh, there's a growing subset of Reddit users whose whole purpose is to deGoogle as much as possible, and the sub is currently seeing an influx. Perhaps Murena can tap into this trend with its newly-released deGoogled Pixel Tablet.