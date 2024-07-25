Summary Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery have partnered to offer a new bundle in the US.

Save money by bundling Disney+, Hulu, and Max for $30/month, with ad-supported option at $17/month.

Both bundles provide access to a wide range of content from HBO, ABC, Hulu, FX, Marvel, Disney, Warner Bros., Pixar, and Fox.

The race for the top streaming service is hotter than ever, with fresh content hitting each platform every month. Deciding where to spend your viewing time can be overwhelming. But Disney Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery recently made things easier with their new partnership. Now available in the US, this new streaming bundle includes Disney+, Hulu, and Max, combining their vast and diverse libraries into one convenient subscription.

According to Hulu and Disney+'s joint press release, the new offering comes in two options. The ad-free bundle costs $30 per month, saving you $6 compared to buying each service separately. Normally, Disney+ and Hulu together with ad-free Max would cost $36 a month. If you're looking to save even more without missing out on content, there's an ad-supported bundle available for $17 per month, which cuts $10 off your monthly bill.

No matter which subscription you choose, both bundles give you access to a huge content library featuring big names like HBO, ABC, Hulu, FX, Marvel, Disney, Warner Bros., Pixar, and Fox.

This bundle is a great pick for those already using Disney+, Hulu, and Max, or anyone looking to dive into all their content without paying for each one separately. With recent price increases on these services, getting them all together in one deal is more appealing than ever.

Bundles are here to save the day

As individual streaming subscriptions keep getting more expensive, people are turning to bundles to save money. Besides the new Disney-Hulu-Max bundle, there's also a special Max and Netflix combo available only to Verizon customers. Comcast also has a sweet new offer that bundles Peacock, Apple TV+, and Netflix into one convenient package for a single price.

The launch of the new bundle is a clever way to bring back the convenience of old-school pay-TV, which has been losing out to cheaper streaming options. If you're tired of switching between apps for your shows and movies, this bundle makes it easy to have everything in one spot.