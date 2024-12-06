Key Takeaways The Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle offers great value in streaming.

You can now access all three services within one app with loads of free content.

Despite Disney bundling its services, a standalone ESPN subscription is rumored to cost up to $30/month.

The Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle is one of the better values in streaming today, provided you can find it for a good price. It gives you access to three major streaming services with one payment, but now that convenience goes a step further with the addition of an ESPN+ tile within the Disney+ app.

Going forward, you can now use any of those services from within a single app, rather than opening separate ones based on what you want to watch. Best of all? It comes with a load of free content, including more than 5,000 live events within the first 90 days. If watching the game live isn't at the top of your list of priorities, chances are good that you can catch it on ESPN+ later.

Related What is Disney Plus? Everything you need to know about Disney+

You can find the tile just by launching the Disney+ app. ESPN+ currently offers more than 30,000 live events per year, on-demand replays, and original ESPN series, according to Digital Trends.

This content isn't just available for bundle subscribers, though; even standalone Disney+ subscribers will have access to a limited selection of ESPN content. For instance, Disney+ customers can stream five live NBA games on Christmas Day, day one of the Australian Open, and similar content. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like ESPN itself will be part of the bundle in the end.

How much will it cost?

There is a standalone ESPN streaming service launching next year, but it's rumored to cost as much as $30 per month just for ESPN.

Although you'll also get access to that content through the Disney+ app, the cost will be a separate subscription — and with the three-service bundle starting at $16.99 per month for the ad-supported version or $26.99 per month without ads, you're looking at more than $50 per month on streaming costs alone. That's approaching cable subscription costs.

Combining multiple streaming services together was a brilliant idea on Disney's part, but now its goal is to keep its customer base. Prices continue to increase over time, however, and unless something is done to stem the tide, media companies might find themselves in a position similar to when the cord-cutting trend began.