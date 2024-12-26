Your changes have been saved Beats Pill (2024) $100 $150 Save $50 With amazing bass, crisp highs, great battery life, and a design that looks good anywhere, you could do a lot worse for your $100. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy $100 at Apple

The holiday season may be coming to an end, but there are still some solid deals floating around. The Beats Pill, for example, is currently available at its all-time low price. This is the latest version of Beats' popular portable Bluetooth speaker, and it's lightweight, sounds great, and offers up to 24 hours of battery life. With a retail price of $150, it is a bit on the expensive side, but with today's $50 discount, it falls much more in line with the competition.

We had a lot of great things to say about the Beats Pill in our review. One of our favorite aspects of the speaker was its build quality. It's hefty—in a good way—and two-thirds of the speaker is covered in non-slip silicon. This combination of weight and rubbery texture means the speaker will stay put almost anywhere, and between its IP67 waterproof rating and the included lanyard, you can take it with you almost anywhere.

The sound quality is about what you'd expect from this brand and price range. The bass is booming, of course, and you get crisp highs and audio that sounds good at higher volumes, even when outdoors. Rounding out the features is a smart function—tapping the power button three times will access your phone's preferred assistant—device charging via the USB-C port, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

There are added incentives here for iPhone users. You can instantly connect to the Pill, seamlessly switch between it and other Apple speakers, and view battery life in various alert and widget forms. For everyone else, it's a slightly tougher decision. But perhaps today's discount makes it a bit easier. Grab the Beats Pill on sale for $100 while you can.