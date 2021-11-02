With the addition of Device controls in Android 11, Google started displaying smart home controls right in the power menu, making it trivial to access them whenever needed. This was both faster and more convenient than using Google Assistant or an app to control smart home devices. However, what Google giveth, it taketh. Despite their usefulness, the company removed Device controls from Android 12's power menu and buried them in the Quick Settings panel.

While it is still possible to access Device controls from the lock screen on Android 12, there's an additional barrier for entry as you'll first have to verify your identity by entering the device password/PIN or using the fingerprint scanner/face unlock.

Frustrated by this change, Tasker developer João Dias took things into his hand to fix this annoyance in Android 12. He has created a Tasker project that shows smart home controls right in Android 12's power menu. The only catch here is that the smart home device in question needs to support Alexa and must be linked to it.

Considering many popular smart home devices feature Alexa integration, this should not be too much of an issue. If your smart home devices fulfill this requirement, all you need to do is import this project (also linked in the video description above) into Tasker and select the smart home controls you want to have displayed in the power menu. The controls will show up below the power menu buttons in Android 12 and let you control devices with just a single tap.

Having smart home controls on the power menu is useful, as it's one of the most convenient ways to toggle the lights, change the thermostat temperature, control smart locks, etc., quickly. Here's to hoping that Google realizes its mistake and at least adds an option to show Device controls in the power menu in a future version of Android.

