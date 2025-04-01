Summary iOS 18.4 brings RCS texting to Google Fi iPhones, improving texting experience.

RCS support enables high-quality media, typing indicators, read receipts for iPhone-Android text threads.

You'll need to turn RCS on after updating to iOS 18.4.

Apple's iPhones first got access to RCS texting last year with the release of iOS 18. But it wasn't a one-and-done process: different carriers came on board at different stages. Google's own Fi MVNO, for example, hasn't been compatible with iPhone RCS texting. But in March, the iOS 18.4 beta release brought RCS compatibility to Google Fi on iPhone. Now, as noted by 9to5Google, iOS 18.4 is rolling out in stable, and with it, RCS support is here for regular iPhone users on Google Fi.

RCS compatibility brings with it modern conveniences like high-quality media, typing indicators, and read receipts. Prior to RCS's implementation on iPhones, these features were exclusive to iOS-to-iOS iMessage conversations. With RCS enabled, the texting experience between iPhone and Android devices improves considerably.

The change here is that Google Fi subscribers using iPhones will now have access to RCS messaging. There likely aren't many iPhone users on Google Fi; the service does sell smartphones to its customers, but its offerings are exclusively Android devices. You can, however, activate Fi on an iPhone. As of iOS 18.4, texting between those Google Fi iPhones and Android devices on any network will get a lot better.

How to switch on RCS messaging on your Google Fi iPhone

If you're a rare iPhone user getting service through Google Fi, 9to5Google has shared instructions on how to enable RCS messaging once you've updated to iOS 18.4. Head to Settings -> Apps -> Messages, then switch on the RCS Messaging toggle under Text Messaging. 9to5 notes that, after making the appropriate changes, the process may take a moment or two to finish.