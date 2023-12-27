Summary The OnePlus Open is the best foldable phone of the year, surpassing Samsung and Google options.

The software support for the OnePlus Open lags behind competitors, as it is still on Android 13 while others have Android 14.

OnePlus is now accepting registrations for beta testing Android 14 on the OnePlus Open, but only in India for now.

The OnePlus Open is easily our favorite foldable phone to launch this year. Despite being OnePlus' first foldable, the device delivers an experience better than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the Google Pixel Fold. But one area where the foldable lags behind the competition is software support. While Samsung and Google's foldables are already running Android 14, the OnePlus Open is still stuck on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. And while that's not going to change for a while, you can now at least sign up to try OxygenOS 14 beta on the OnePlus Open.

OnePlus has started accepting registrations for beta testing the OnePlus Open's Android 14 update (via Android Authority) before its public release. There's a slight catch, though: the program is only open to the foldable owners in India. The program could expand to other regions, but OnePlus does not provide any clear timeframe in its announcement.

Below is the official release note of OxygenOS 14 for the OnePlus Open:

Smart efficiency • Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices. • Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognise and extract text and images from the screen with one tap. • Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing. Cross-device connectivity • Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations. Security and privacy • Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps. Performance optimization • Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps and the smoothness of animations. Aquamorphic Design • Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle and clearer colour style for a more comfortable colour experience. • Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds. • Improves system animations by making them even smoother. User Care • Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualises the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.

Besides the new design and performance improvements, OxygenOS 14 introduces File Dock, which makes it easy to drag and drop content to other OnePlus devices linked to your account.

Do note that just signing up for the beta won't be enough. OnePlus will review and approve your application. Slots could be limited, so if you are eager to try Android 14 on the OnePlus Open, apply as soon as possible. The first beta could miss out on some OxygenOS features, and you are also likely to run into weird bugs and face stability issues. If that troubles you too much, you can always roll back to the last stable OxygenOS firmware. But note that doing so will erase the device of all your data and installed apps.

OnePlus was among the first Android manufacturers to roll out Android 14 for its flagship phone, the OnePlus 11. Its update was made available in mid-November, less than 1.5 months after Google officially pushed the latest Android release to AOSP. So, it is a bit puzzling to see the company taking its time to bring Android 14 to the OnePlus Open.