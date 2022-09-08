The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro debuted 12 days ago on August 26, but Woot is already discounting them. While $230 down to $180 might not seem like a huge deal, it's rare to see such a large discount so quickly after its official debut, especially for buds marketed as premium. It wasn't like they weren't competitively priced to begin with, either: $230 put them in a sweet spot compared to the $280 Sony WF-1000XM4 and $250 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3.

And these are absolutely some of the best wireless earbuds on the market today. The active noise canceling is improved, as is the sound profile, while reducing both size and weight to give the Buds 2 Pro a much more comfortable fit for long listening sessions. Multi-point audio may be hamstrung to the Samsung ecosystem when compared to the Google Pixel Buds, but they nailed the touch controls better than just about everyone. Some among the Android Police staff especially adore the edge tap feature, which allows you to control the volume by touching your ear, not the bud, for more consistent results. Speaking of the Google Pixel Buds, this Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal brings it down below the $200 Pixel Buds Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 pro 9 / 10 Source: Samsung Samsung's latest and greatest true wireless earbuds are lighter, smaller, and fuller while still beefing up the ANC, sound profile, and touch controls. They even deliver 24-bit sound through a new Samsung Proprietary Codec, should you be listening to them paired to a Galaxy Phone. View at Woot

The ANC here might not quite beat the Sony WF-1000XM4 — which have recently been discounted down to $230 at most major retailers — but when comparing the Buds 2 Pro vs. the WF-1000XM4, Samsung manages to beat Sony in some small but significant ways, starting with the fit. I own the XM4s, and I adore my XM4s, but I had to endure over a week of pain when I first started wearing them; my ears were small enough that I had to get the cartilage in my tragus and antitragus to flex and shift to support having a bud that large inside of it. Once completed, the buds fit snugly, and I seldom have to worry about them falling out of my ears (even on some roller coasters), but if you know your ears are small, you should definitely consider the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Another area where the Buds 2 win is with the included tips: Sony ships the XM4 with foam tips with the Buds 2 Pro use silicone. Foam tips can help those with regularly shaped ear canals a better seal — a necessity for ANC — but Silicone tips are easier to clean, easier to size, won't wear out as quickly as foam, and are available on a broader variety of styles. My Sony XM4s are wearing silicone tips these days, and they've given me a much more consistent seal and fit.