Google launched its MVNO service under the Project Fi moniker in April 2015. Initially, the network was limited to Nexus phones, but Google opened it up to a lot more devices, including iPhones, in November 2018. As a part of the upgrade, the company rebranded the MVNO service to Google Fi. Fast forward to 2023, and Google is giving Fi another makeover with a new logo, a slight name change, and new perks.

Going forward, Google Fi will become Google Fi Wireless, which should hopefully make it clear to a lot more consumers that it is a wireless network service provider. This name change comes with a new logo as well.

The new Google Fi Wireless logo

Despite the branding change, Google is not renaming its Simply Unlimited, Unlimited Plus, or Flexible plans. Instead, it is adding more perks to its entry-level plan. Simply Unlimited remains the cheapest plan, where you pay $50/month and get access to unlimited text, calls, and data in the US, Mexico, and Canada. However, there is a cap of 5GB monthly on hotspot tethering.

Google is making this plan even better by adding support for smartwatches for free. This was previously a perk of the Unlimited Plus plan. So, if you have a compatible LTE smartwatch, you can connect it to Google Fi's network without paying an extra dime. You can add three more lines to the Simply Unlimited plan and pay $80/month in total.

Like other carriers, when you add a new line to your account, Google will also give you a free phone. The list of available devices includes the Pixel 6a, Galaxy A14, and moto g power. You need to pay upfront for the phone, and its price is then adjusted through 24 monthly bill credits.

If the new perks have tempted you enough to switch to Fi, you can take the network out for a 7-day trial for free first. This is provided you have a phone that supports eSIM. You can then try out Fi for a week, right alongside your primary service. As a part of the trial, you get unlimited data, calls, and texts in the US. Your subscription to the Simply Unlimited plan will automatically begin at the end of the trial.

Lastly, Google is revamping the Fi mobile app to deliver a more "family-centric experience." The redesign will make managing your family's safety and privacy settings easier through the app. Google will roll out the new layout over the coming weeks.