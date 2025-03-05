Summary Gemini's Deep Research feature may come to the free experience.

Deep Research allows in-depth research reports synthesized from the web.

The "freemium" version of Deep Research may have limitations compared to paid.

Another feature once exclusive to Google's paid Gemini Advanced subscription may be coming to the free Gemini experience soon. According to an APK teardown from Android Authority, Gemini's Deep Research feature that scours the web to assemble research reports could be coming to the free version of Gemini, although it seems like there may be some limitations attached.

Google rolled out Gemini's Deep Research function in the United States and internationally in December. The feature, meant to provide "in-depth answers," is currently powered by Gemini 1.5. Deep Research assembles reports tailored to your specific needs by scouring the web and synthesizing information from a wide variety of sources, complete with citations. You can view the reports in Gemini itself or export them to Google Docs for closer review or editing.

Android Authority reports that strings in beta version 16.8.31 of the Google app suggest a future update will allow all Gemini users access to Deep Research, though users not on a paid Gemini Advanced subscription will get, Android Authority quotes, a "freemium" version of the feature. It's not clear how the unpaid version of Deep Research will compare to the full experience offered with Gemini Advanced; free users may get limited access to the standard Deep Research, or access to a more limited version of the existing tool.

Another Gemini Advanced feature for free?

Source: Lucas Gouveia/Android Police

Deep Research wouldn't be the first feature to debut in Gemini Advanced that later made its way to the free tier of Google's AI chatbot service. Gemini Live, which allows you to interface with Gemini in a way that imitates the rhythm of human conversation, made the jump from paid to free in September. And just last month, Gemini's free tier gained the ability to analyze uploaded files. Both features were once exclusive to Gemini Advanced.

We don't know when exactly to expect the new, "freemium" version of Deep Research — Google hasn't announced anything yet. But judging by Android Authority's reporting, we should know more relatively soon.