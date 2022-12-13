Source: yeedi Yeedi Vac 2 Pro $300 $450 Save $150 No matter which way you look at things, paying $150 less on a robot vacuum is a great deal. The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro vacuum and mop combo is now available at its best price, the same as it had on Black Friday. $300 at Amazon

Spending the holidays with family is lovely, but it's also when you have to spend a lot more time cleaning, cooking, and decorating than you usually would, especially as friend groups come and go. This means it's the ideal time to get the best gift ever — a robot vacuum. The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro takes things a step further and mixes in vacuuming with mopping, so you can take two tasks off your list while keeping your kittens entertained as they swat after the brushes. Now available for $300, the Yeedi Vac 2 pro is back to the same price point as it was for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: its lowest price ever

The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro is an excellent robovac to have in your home, with a max power of 3000Pa, collecting all the dust, dirt, and hair from your hard floors and carpets. It will connect to the dedicated app where you can edit the house map, assign a cleaning sequence, or send the robot to vacuum specific areas only.

Why you want the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro

Since this Yeedi features a mop, many will be concerned about getting the carpets wet, but that really shouldn't be a problem since it detects them all and lifts the mops. When it comes to mopping, this one also does a pretty great job, because it has an oscillating mop head. This means there's some actual motion put into cleaning the floors, not just a plate that glides along the surface.

You can hook up the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro with various smart assistants, including Alexa and Google Assistant. You can get the Echo Dot for a mere $40 right now with a paired Sengled Color Smart Bulb.

Our own Manuel Vonau is currently testing the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro, and his cats are ecstatic about the new toy they chase around. On the other hand, Manuel wishes some mapping issues he encountered were not there to ruin the experience. More on that soon.

At $300, down from $450, this is a fabulous deal for the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro, so you should definitely get one for your household this holiday season to make everyone's lives easier. Of course, you can also check out some other great robot vacuums.