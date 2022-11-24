Dust and dirt in your home can cause serious problems, as anyone who suffers from allergies will know. The good news is that robot vacuums can suck all that grossness up for you. Even better news, brand leaders, yeedi is serving up record-low discounts with your Thanksgiving turkey this year. No, we aren't talking about a Black Friday sale; the company is dropping its discounts for 24 hours on Thanksgiving Day itself. Let's get into it.

yeedi Vac Station

Vacuum and mop at the same time with this clever cleaning device that packs an incredible 3,000 Pa of suction power. This bad boy can hold up to 30 days worth of dirt and debris, and, like most of these devices, it will even automatically empty itself when necessary.

It’s just $349.99 on Thanksgiving Day — $150 off of the original price.

yeedi Vac 2 Pro

This popular model has some great upgrades, including the ‘Oscillating Mopping System.’ This impressive mechanism imitates a manual mopping pattern but at 5x faster, ensuring a spotless clean result every time on your hard floors.

Bag it for just $299.99 — a generous $150 discount.

yeedi Mop Station Pro

This brilliant machine is yeedi's flagship vacuum, and it’s easy to see why. The yeedi Mop Station Pro cleans like its life depends on it, with two mopping pads going at it with 10 newtons of force clinging to the floor, spinning at 180 times per minute! Marvelous.

This will be at an all-time low price on Thanksgiving Day — just $559.99.

yeedi Vac

The yeedi Vac is quite similar to the yeedi Vac x but for its run time. The yeedi Vac offers a 110-minute run time, while the Vac x is limited to 90 minutes. However, they both have an auto-recharge, making this a rather minimal issue, as both are great at what they do.

Grab it for $179.99, one day only.

yeedi Vac Max

This one is designed with larger houses in mind, as it features a mode that allows you to easily tap the map within the yeedi app to clean or avoid rooms and targeted areas. The app is able to map out your whole floor like a GPS and cleans in neat rows.

Bag this one for just $239.99, a $110 discount.

Most of these impressive devices include the very useful Carpet Detection Mode and App Voice Control with Google Home or Alexa. To find out more details about each model, visit yeedi and check out the full specs.