You like keeping your home spotless all over, don't you? Not just the floors and carpets but every corner and the edges around furniture as well. Your wait to ensure an always sparkling home is over with the newly launched Yeedi M12 Pro+, a revolutionary robot vacuum and mop.

Yeedi M12 Pro+ is the most advanced robovac from the stable of Yeedi, a cutting-edge service robot brand that develops innovative products for its customers to live smart and enjoy life. This intelligent robot vacuum is designed for modern and busy homeowners like you, who are parents and also have pets.

Yeedi M12 Pro+ is simple to use and ensures that your children can live and play in a clean space, thanks to its TruEdge adaptive mopping technology. Moreover, the powerful 11,000Pa suction, and ZeroTangle innovation will keep surfaces clean of pet hair and scattered pet food. Plus, the futuristic obstacle avoidance feature will clean floors and carpets smoothly, without interruptions.

The Yeedi brand is also renowned for launching pocket-friendly robot vacuums with innovations that match and often exceed the features of other leading brands. The Yeedi Cube launched in 2023 was one outstanding yet affordable vacuum with great introductory offers. The all-new Yeedi M12 Pro+ follows suit, reflecting the company's policy of offering unmatched value and incredible launch offers.

YEEDI M12 Pro+ $799.99 $899.99 Save $100 The all-new Yeedi M12 Pro+ is everything you want in a super cleaning solution. Innovative technologies like TruEdge and ZeroTangle, powerful 11,000PA suction, and a self-cleaning mini omni station. You can own Yeedi M12 Pro+ now at $100 off over its reasonable $899.99 price tag at Amazon. You can also buy the robovac at the Yeedi website and claim extra gifts too. $799.99 at Amazon

TruEdge adaptive mopping: Effortlessly cleans every inch

No more fretting about edges and corners of walls and furniture left unclean. Yeedi M12 Pro+ is a cleaning genie equipped with powers like TruEdge adaptive mopping that ensures precise edge cleaning of your home with a 1mm proximity. This edge-cleaning expert robot offers a 98.6% edge coverage rate.

That means it can reach all areas of your room, like corners, edges, and even tight spaces around furniture legs.

Yes, the intelligent M12 Pro+ effortlessly cleans every inch, no matter how straight, curved, or uneven the path may be.

Moreover, the TruEdge technology of Yeedi M12 Pro+ also features adaptive dynamic retraction in complex obstacles. Yes, intelligent technologies can calculate the exact distance to avoid collision based on the surrounding obstacles.

So, whether your kids have left toys on the carpet after their playtime or your pet's chewy playthings are strewn on the floor, the Yeedi M12 Pro+ will detect and avoid them while thoroughly cleaning the sofa, table, and chair legs

TruEdge has been designed for your peace of mind as it removes your worry about cleaning. This advanced technology also enables the right mop pad of the M12 Pro+ to be fully extended and fully retracted like a spring. Plus, it can also stay in any on-between state during cleaning.

You will see its magic at work when the M12 Pro+ moves or tries to avoid obstacles as the mop pad hugs the edges of furniture, ensuring cleaning without blind spots. It is rare to find this unmatched convenience among other robovacs that completely retract their mops in similar situations.

Combined with TruEdge, the highly durable structure of the Yeedi M12 Pro+ guarantees you an efficient and lasting performance and the ultimate cleaning experience.

ZeroTangle Anti-tangle technology: Perfect for pet families

If you are a pet parent and a busy one, you know how annoying it is to come home and see your furry dog or cat's hair on beautiful carpets. With the Yeedi M12 Pro+ keeping your house clean, pet hair messes will become a thing of the past.

The Yeedi M12 Pro+ is perfect for a pet family like yours, owing to its advanced Zero Tangle Anti-tangle technology that untangles hair from the roller brush while it cleans.

Engineered with advancements that prevent brush tangling, the M12 Pro+ is equipped with a V-shaped roller brush that efficiently eliminates hair with a 21° design and outward-rotating angled anti-static bristles. Moreover, dual-comb teeth arrays enhance the hair-removal performance by analyzing the situation and taking control to sweep hair into the suction port, ensuring thorough cleaning.

ZeroTangle technology includes a streamlined cavity structure and a high-suction fan to capture hair from floors and carpets. This guarantees easy, uninterrupted cleaning with a tangling rate as low as 0%.

Now, you'll never need to get your hands dirty to clean tangled hair. Just what you need to relax and enjoy a favorite movie or a steaming coffee, knowing the M12 Pro+ is making your home shine.

11,000Pa hurricane-level suction: Powered to clean it all

Yeedi M12 Pro+ also gives you what other robot vacuums can't: the highest cleaning efficiency ensured by the mighty power of 11,000Pa suction with the OZMO Turbo 2.0 motor. With this power-packed robot, you can expect thorough, deep, and professional-level cleaning.

Driven by the new OZMO Turbo 2.0 motor and complemented by a straight-duct design that increases vacuum suction to a whopping 11,000Pa, the cleaning performance of M12 Pro+ gets enhanced to the next level.

With this massive power and innovations, the M12 Pro+ can easily clean up large particles, dust, debris, cat food, other garbage, and even all dust particles in corners. It excels at carpet cleaning, offering you unparalleled cleanliness via its unparalleled suction.

Mini all-in-one OMNI station: Enjoy hands-free cleaning

Designed for your comfort and hands-free convenience, the Yeedi M12 Pro+ has a compact yet powerful OMNI base station that cleans the robot vacuum and can clean, empty, wash, dry, and refill itself.

The space-saving station is only 18.9 inches tall and is the smallest all-in-one OMNI station on the market. But its performance and functions defy its size. It offers six convenient functions, which are 158°F hot water mop washing, smart auto emptying, hot air drying, one-tap self-cleaning, auto small-tank refill, and a detachable clean base.

After it cleans up, the M12Pro+ will head back to the OMNI station and dock itself in. Firstly, the smart auto-empty will empty the dust bag. Then, the mops get washed with 158°F hot water, removing tough stains and up to 99.99% dirt. Then fast and hygienic 2-hour all-around hot air drying will thoroughly dry the mops and station bottom plate, readying the robot for the next cleaning.

Moreover, one-tap self-cleaning will keep the OMNI station clean while auto refill will top up the station tank with the right amount of water when needed. And auto drain makes emptying dirty water effortless.

Adding to the hands-free convenience is the large 3.4L dust bag that can be auto-emptied and used for up to 90 days. After 90 days, you just need to throw the dust bag.

The compact and versatile station is ideal for cramped areas and allows easy access to the water tank. And the robovac's advanced engineering minimizes noise for a quieter cleaning experience.

TrueMapping 2.0 and TrueDetect 3D 3.0: Precise mapping with uninterrupted cleaning

The Yeedi M12 Pro+ learns the layout of your home fast, thanks to TrueMapping 2.0 creating precise and detailed maps in only six minutes. Complex layouts for which the robot has to maneuver around furniture are also automatically planned for smooth movement and cleaning.

You can also manage multi-level maps for different floors. The robot's bottom-view sensor can also recognize various steps to prevent it from falling.

M12 Pro+, with the latest TrueDetect 3D 3.0 offers millimeter-level obstacle avoidance for uninterrupted cleaning. Advanced obstacle avoidance algorithms apply strategies to recognize and avoid small and large objects like toys, clothes, wires, and more.

Moreover, the 3D structured light and the infrared camera enable the robot to recognize the shape and size of objects and avoid them, even in dimly lit areas.

Upgrade to next-level cleaning with the Yeedi M12 Pro+

Yeedi M12 Pro+ is everything you need to keep your modern home sparkling without the effort. Loaded with advanced technologies, it also offers thoughtful conveniences like automatic mop lifting to keep carpets clean and dry and a spot cleaning button for targeted small-area cleaning.

The best time to bring home this new cleaning revolution is now. You can get $100 off on the Yeedi M12 Pro+ at Amazon. Plus, launch offers include replacement of the robot instead of its repair and extra gifts. Don't miss this incredible deal. Get the Yeedi M12 Pro+ now!