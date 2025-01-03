Your changes have been saved Yamaha TW-ES5A $39 $180 Save $141 These earbuds produce good sound and are built for fitness enthusiasts. Not only do they provide up to nine hours of use, but they can also work in even the most challenging environments. Right now, you can grab them at their lowest price, coming in at just $39 for a limited time. $39 at Adorama

If you're looking for the perfect pair of earbuds for your workout sessions, then these Yamaha wireless earbuds are going to be just the thing. The Yamaha TW-ES5A earbuds not only provide a great listening experience, but also offer protection against extreme scenarios thanks to its IPX7 rating.

Furthermore, they also provide excellent comfort and a secure fit thanks to the variety of included eartips. While these earbuds are normally priced at $180, they can now be had for much less, with a stellar discount that knocks $141 off, dropping them down to an unbelievable price of just $39. This really is an absolute steal for these earbuds, so you'll want to grab them from Adorama while they're still on sale.

What's great about the Yamaha TW-ES5A earbuds?

There are a lot of choices when it comes to earbuds, but if you're looking for something that's built for sports and workouts in mind, then the Yamaha TW-ES5A earbuds are going to be a good option. As we stated before, they are usually quite expensive, but this limited-time deal drops them down to a price that really can't be ignored. Of course, price isn't everything here as these earbuds really do offer a lot of bang for the buck.

Perhaps the most important thing here is that you're going to get a pair of wireless earbuds that sound good. The earbuds come with a variety of different eartips that make them comfortable to wear and will be extremely secure if you're looking to work out or go for a job. In addition, you also get plenty of battery life with up to nine hours of use on a single charge and up to 25 more hours from the included charging case.

The earbuds are also great for calls as well, thanks to Qualcomm's cVc noise cancelation technology that brings your voice front and center. The IPX7 rating also provides protection against sweat and weather elements, allowing you to use them confidently no matter the conditions. And just in case you need to be aware of your surroundings, there's an Ambient Sound mode that can let sounds in while you're enjoying your music.

Overall, these are a great set of earbuds that really provide a lot of value, especially at their current price. Just be sure to act quickly because this deal won't be around for long. And just in case you're still on the fence, be sure to check out these budget wireless earbuds recommendations.