Great soundbars. They can make or break your home theater experience and, depending on your tastes, can definitely put a hurtin’ on your bottom line. But nowadays, you don’t necessarily have to start selling organs on the black market to get quality sound. Today’s soundbars are packing quite a bit of power into unassuming black boxes.

Case in point, the Yamaha True X Bar 40A soundbar. The midrange soundbar has dual subwoofers baked in, and a pair of front-firing drivers and two up-firing drivers. The result is a slim bar that pumps out surround sound further enhanced by Dolby Atmos software. Plus, you get a feature-rich remote control and companion app designed to help produce the optimal listening experience whether you're binging your favorite TV series, gaming, or just listening to some tunes.

While the highs and mids are great, the lows can be a hit-or-miss. However, Yamaha has a solution, but it'll cost you. Still, for entry or mid-level A/V enthusiasts, the Yamaha True X Bar 40A is worth a look.

Yamaha True X Bar 40A 8 / 10 $400 $500 Save $100 The Yamaha True X Bar 40A brings big immersive sound via a host of drivers and subwoofers all packed neatly into a relatively thin design. The Dolby Atmos soundbar also has Amazon Alexa Functionality, several audio modes, and the ability to stream from AirPlay 2, Spotify, and Tidal via the free companion app. The Yamaha performs well when you're watching TV, playing video games, or listening to music. However, the low end could be deeper. Pros Big immersive audio performances

Slim, mountable design

Lots of useful features Cons Needs more bass $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy $400 at Yamaha

Price, availability, and specs

Lots of power without breaking the bank

You can grab the True X Bar 40A on Yamaha’s site, Amazon, or Best Buy for $500 ($400 at its current sale price). That puts it in direct competition with the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), which is also $400, the Klipsch Flexus Core 100 ($350) and the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 ($450).

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Integrations Alexa Ports 1 Audio Format Dolby Digital Power AC Power Subwoofer Output No Speaker Arrangement Front L/R: 1-3/4 × 2-5/8" cone × 2, Height L/R: 2" cone × 2, Built-in Subwoofer: 3" cone x 2 Dimensions 4.38"D x 40"W x 2.5"H Colors Black Buttons Touch control Drivers Dynamic Driver Expand

What’s good about the Yamaha True X Bar 40A?

Lots of drivers, thin design, and plenty of features

Close

When I unboxed the Yamaha, I was immediately impressed by its thin design. At 40 × 2 1/2 × 4 3/8 inches, the 8.5 device couldn’t fit under my TV or, in this case, my monitor, the Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor (AW5520QF). But then again, with the monitor’s large V-shaped stand, no bar can. However, the slim system fits nicely in front without obstructing the monitor’s IR scanner. And you can always mount the bar via the two bundled spacers and mounting template.

Most of the bar is wrapped in black fabric mesh with the rest housed in black plastic. Ports for HDMI in (eARC/ARC), HDMI out (TV eARC), a USB 3.0 port (for firmware updates), a Digital Optical Out port, Ethernet, and the power outlet are located in the back while a series of nine status lights sits in the front designating the many modes enabled (TV, HDMI, Bluetooth, Net, Clear Voice, Bass Ext, All Wi-Fi, and Update). A top-mounted console has buttons for power, Source, and Microphones (to mute/unmute the mics to activate Amazon Alexa and volume buttons).

But the best thing by far about the True X Bar 40A is the audio. C’mon, did you really think it was going to be the design?

The included remote comes with a bunch of buttons to access the soundbar’s many modes, some of which can also be accessed with the free Yamaha Sound Control app. For instance, there’s Standard mode for TV programs, Stereo for music and podcasts, while Movie and Game are pretty straightforward. The app also taps into Spotify and Tidal via the Connect feature, which lets you interact with both streaming services.

You can also access AirPlay 2, as well as tweak language and sound settings for Alexa, access music on your phone, playlists, and media servers. Ultimately, I prefer using the app to the remote as I can see a visual representation of volume rather than rely on the LED status lights along the front of the system.