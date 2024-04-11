Summary Say goodbye to key rings and lease restrictions with Yale Home's new Yale Keypad and Approach Lock series.

Easily enhance your home security without altering your lock system with the simple installation of these new products.

The Yale Keypad can work with various smart locks, offering convenience and keyless entry for apartment dwellers and homeowners alike.

Whether you live in an apartment or you’ve rented before, you are likely familiar with the downsides of living in a home you don’t own. In many instances, this means that you’re limited to the changes you can make to your dwelling. Depending on your landlord, this could mean you are prohibited from hanging art, painting walls, or changing fixtures. There may also be restrictions surrounding how much you can alter your lock system, if at all. Now, Yale Home’s new lock series can help address such issues.

Yale Home has announced the launch of the Yale Keypad and Yale Approach Lock with Wi-Fi, two new lock solutions that could be just what apartment dwellers need. Alternatively, they may also be what you need if you’re tired of lugging around a ring of keys. The Yale Approach Lock allows you to keep your home secure through the Yale Access app — all you need is a screwdriver to install it on the back of an existing deadbolt, no alterations necessary.

The benefits of adding on a Yale Keypad

The Yale Approach Lock can be used with the Yale Keypad as well. This wireless keypad, however, doesn’t have to be used with Yale’s new wireless lock — it is compatible with more than 750,000 different August-branded smart locks. Regardless of which device you use with the keypad, the product can eliminate the need to tote around keys to get into your dwelling. The Yale Keypad allows you to lock up your home with one touch on the pad, and it can be just as easily unlocked with a simple PIN code.

As wireless lock manufacturers continue to introduce products with more features, Android is playing catch-up with technological advancements of its own. For example, a recent Google Play Service beta version included the Aliro service, the universal lock standard in development. Companies including Google, Apple, and Samsung have been working together to develop the standard for seamless communication between devices, but it has yet to roll out. When it does launch, the benefits will likely be immediate for lock devices across the board — including the products recently debuted by Yale Home.