This article is sponsored by Yaber. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

Home entertainment is no longer just about having the best picture quality—it's about blending style, performance, and convenience in ways that suit modern lifestyles. Yaber, a brand known for pushing the boundaries of visual and audio excellence, has partnered with the Pantone Color Institute to unveil the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition.

This collaboration introduces a limited-edition projector that combines state-of-the-art technology with sophisticated design, perfect for anyone who values both aesthetics and functionality.

As Yaber continues to innovate in the world of entertainment projectors, its mission remains clear: to bring cinema-quality experiences into every home.

Yaber: A journey of growth and innovation

Since its inception in 2018, Yaber has rapidly become a leader in the entertainment projector market. Its mission is to provide everyone with high-quality audiovisual experiences that are both creative and immersive. With this vision in mind, Yaber has developed projectors that cater to a wide range of users, whether it’s for movie nights, or business presentations.

In just a few years, Yaber’s projectors have gained massive popularity. In 2020, they sold 200,000 units, and by 2022, they hit an impressive milestone of over 2 million units sold globally. This growth is driven by Yaber’s dedication to technological innovation, most notably through their BASIC Smart Engine technology, which enhances the brightness and clarity of their projectors.

Winning 11 media awards, the K3 series took the world by storm at IFA 2024.

The Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition is a culmination of the brand’s progress, combining sleek design with premium performance to bring users the ultimate home entertainment experience.

A fashion-forward collaboration with Pantone Color Institute

In September 2024, Yaber took center stage at Paris Fashion Week through an exciting collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute. This partnership introduced the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition in the exclusive Lunar Rock shade. Pantone’s participation highlights Yaber’s focus on blending stylish design with cutting-edge technology.

Lunar Rock, inspired by the natural allure of materials like stone, pebble, and granite, features a soft metallic finish that exudes strength, reliability, and sophistication. This distinctive color perfectly matches the sleek, modern design of the K3 X Pantone Edition, elevating it from a tech device to a chic design piece.

Performance meets elegance

The Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition is more than just a stylish addition to your living room—it’s packed with cutting-edge features that ensure a premium viewing experience.

Brilliant visuals with 1080P and 1,600 ANSI Lumens

At its core, the K3 X Pantone Edition delivers sharp, clear visuals thanks to its 1080P resolution and 1,600 ANSI lumens brightness. Whether you’re watching movies, gaming, or giving presentations, this projector ensures that your content is displayed in stunning detail, even in brightly lit environments.

Yaber’s NovaGlow™ technology enhances the vibrancy of colors and contrast, providing a true-to-life cinematic experience.

A wide range of projection sizes for any space

The K3 X Pantone Edition features a 1.2:1 throw ratio, allowing for versatile placement in various room sizes. Whether you want a cozy 40-inch display or a massive 200-inch screen, the K3 can adapt to your space with ease. This flexibility makes it ideal for both small apartments and large home theaters.

Sound that complements the visuals

When it comes to home entertainment, sound is just as important as visuals. Yaber knows this, which is why they’ve teamed up with JBL, a leader in audio technology, to equip the K3 X Pantone Edition with dual 15W JBL stereo speakers. These speakers are enhanced by Dolby Audio, delivering rich, immersive sound that perfectly complements the projector’s stunning visuals.

What’s more, the K3 can double as a Bluetooth speaker. You can easily connect your smartphone or other Bluetooth-enabled devices to the projector and enjoy high-fidelity sound, whether you're hosting a party or just relaxing at home.

Smart and convenient

Yaber designed the K3 X Pantone Edition with user convenience in mind. From auto focus to auto keystone correction, this projector automatically adjusts its settings to ensure that the image is always clear and aligned. You’ll never have to deal with frustrating manual adjustments—just sit back and enjoy.

The projector also features Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance, a technology that detects and avoids obstacles like sockets or picture frames in the projection area. This means the K3 will automatically adjust its screen size and alignment around objects, ensuring an uninterrupted viewing experience.

For added convenience, the K3 comes with Google TV built-in, giving users access to thousands of apps like YouTube, Netflix, and Disney+. Whether you’re streaming your favorite movies or watching the latest viral video, the K3 offers endless entertainment options right at your fingertips.

A tribute to sustainability

The Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition aligns with the growing trend toward sustainable living. As part of the Natural Color Movement, this projector is designed to blend seamlessly with natural surroundings. Neutral tones like Lunar Rock evoke a sense of calm and balance, promoting harmony between technology and nature.

This emphasis on nature-inspired design reflects a desire to create products that not only enhance our living spaces but also promote mental well-being. Surrounding ourselves with colors that evoke stability and tranquility can help foster a more peaceful environment, both inside and outdoors.

Stylish, powerful, and a must-have

The Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition brings together the best of design and technology. With its elegant Lunar Rock finish and cutting-edge performance, this limited-edition projector is perfect for anyone looking to elevate their home entertainment setup. Whether you’re hosting movie nights, or giving a presentation, the K3 X Pantone Edition is a stylish, high-performance solution that’s sure to impress.

Incorporating both smart functionality and sustainable design, the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition reflects a future where technology meets aesthetics, providing an entertainment experience that truly looks better and sounds perfect.