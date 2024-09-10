This article is sponsored by Yaber. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

Make every night a movie-watching night when you can enjoy your favorite content on the big screen.

Yaber knows it well and shares your love for spectacular cinematic experiences at home or the outdoors. If you're a movie buff, sports fan, or audiophile, you might already be familiar with Yaber.

A pioneer and a global leader in entertainment projectors, Yaber is the choice of over two million home theater enthusiasts across 120 countries. Its fan base is growing with every new projector launched, from the bestselling K2s with NFC screencast and the outdoor specialist T2 to the stunning T2 Plus Keith Haring Special Edition, the world's first projector inspired by the legendary artist's iconic style.

There are no ordinary reasons why Yaber is gaining ground and recognition as a youthful and innovative entertainment projector brand. Its commitment to creating the best premier home theater and outdoor entertainment experiences has resulted in revolutionary technologies and futuristic projectors.

This relentless pursuit of excellence has helped the brand bag the most prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Testing and extending the limits of technology, Yaber offers its customers the finest audio fidelity and captivating visual vibrance in its sleek and stunning projectors.

And now, Yaber presents the game-changing K3 series, its newest flagship premier theater projectors launched on September 4 in Berlin at IFA 2024, the world's largest consumer and electronics show.

Yaber K3 series: See, hear, brilliance

Youthful in its innovation, Yaber K3 is an audiovisual maestro that exudes bold cinematic clarity and elevated aesthetics that vibe with your modern spaces. And with its reliable performance and quality, you're all set for years of immersive entertainment.

Sounds like it's crafted right out of your dreams? Yes, it is, to open your senses to next-level home theater experiences.

Sporting original revolutionary technologies like NovaGlow and CoolSwift, advanced features such as 1600 ANSI lumens, and the towering sound of JBL, the Yaber K3 series comprises the K3 and its advanced version, K3 Pro that comes with a separate subwoofer for thumping bass.

See the brilliance of NovaGlow, 1600 ANSI Lumens, and 1080P FHD

As a home theater enthusiast, you would know that a higher ANSI Lumens value delivers brighter visuals, and a higher resolution displays clear and more vibrant images. Rooms with bright ambient light and larger rooms also require more lumens.

K3 series projectors feature NovaGlow, an original Yaber optical technology that ensures sharp, vivid, and true-to-life clear images. NovaGlow integrates the versatility and power of 1600 ANSI Lumens, which enable the Yaber K3 series to project from 40 to 200 inches, even in bright rooms. That means you can enjoy viewing content in larger areas like the living room and your cozy bedroom.

The NovaGlow advanced projection technology minimizes light loss to ensure even better displays.

With K3's 1080P FHD resolution, all your favorite movies, shows, and sporting events will become immersive experiences with sharp, clear, and vibrant images.

Enjoy a steady performance with efficient cooling

CoolSwift, another Yaber-exclusive technology, makes the joy of extended viewing a worry-free experience. Featuring an industry-first U-shaped heat sink, it ensures enhanced heat dissipation and optimal cooling.

CoolSwift keeps Yaber K3 projectors cool, enabling them to operate at regular temperatures even after day-long binge-watching sessions. Enjoy a reliable performance, knowing your projector is stable and protected.

Hear the brilliance of JBL & Dolby Audio

Renowned for crafting a room-filling sound that breathes life into cinematic experiences, JBL is a favorite among audiophiles.

And yet again, the brilliance of JBL's legendary sound and Dolby Audio come together in the Yaber K3 series to match the visual excellence of today's movies and broadcasts with the dual 15W built-in speakers.

A theater-like soundscape surrounds you and keeps you immersed. For bass lovers, K3 Pro offers a separate subwoofer for a deeper sound.

More excitement is in store for Yaber K3 owners. The winning combination of Yaber's smart projection technology and JBL's audio expertise will soon combine as a high-end home audio system: a future-forward device that will gear you up for the future.

Get the perfect picture with four automatic screen corrections

Start playing your favorite content on the Yaber K3, and its four automatic screen corrections automatically kick in to ensure the perfect view in seconds. No manual adjustments are needed.

Autofocus, keystone correction, screen alignment, and obstacle avoidance work their tech to ensure the perfect picture every time. Relax and enjoy movie nights and the latest episodes in comfort.

Screencast in a snap. Enjoy voice control.

Using NFC, screencast all your favorite mobile games and apps to enjoy on the big screen. Connect your phone in a tap and cast all you love.

Go hands-free with the intelligent Yaber K3 series. Use your voice and command Alexa to adjust settings, search movies, or switch signal sources.

Choose your entertainment universe from the Yaber K3 or the K3 Pro

You can soon buy the Yaber K3 projector online and have it home-delivered. If you prefer the K3 Pro with a subwoofer, visit the Yaber store or its authorized dealer stores offline.

The K3 projector is available at $499 in the USA, and €599 in Europe. The K3 Pro with the subwoofer is priced at $599 in the USA and €649 in Europe. Choose your favorite K3 Pro and buy it on Yaber's official website.