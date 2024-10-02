Think of spatial computing or AR, and the Apple Vision Pro likely seems the best choice. But with its eye-watering $3,500 price tag, it's probably not feasible for most. Even the Meta Quest is fairly expensive and lacks portability. But what if there was another choice?

That’s where the Xreal Beam Pro comes in. Paired with the company’s Air2 Pro glasses, it's a not-smartphone that doubles as a portable spatial computer and offers a lot for its $200 price tag. Despite some flaws, it’s an incredibly interesting experience if you’re looking for an affordable way to jump into the AR space.

Xreal Beam Pro 8 / 10 The Xreal Beam Pro is a Wi-Fi-only smartphone-sized spatial computer that runs on Android 14. It's designed to be a standalone controller to use alongside Xreal's AR glasses and offers compatibility with millions of Google Play Store apps. It has two 50MP cameras designed to capture 50MP images for your eyes and can capture 2D and 3D spatial videos and photos. There are two USB-C ports, one used for 27W rapid charging and the other to connect Xreal AR glasses via USB-C. Pros Good battery life

Inexpensive for a spatial computer

Easy to use Cons Some apps are awkward in spatial desktop mode

Not the most powerful

Price, availability, and specs

The Xreal Beam Pro costs $199, but to fully enjoy it, you need a pair of AR glasses. I've been testing the Beam Pro alongside the Xreal Air2 Pro glasses, which are available to order for $449. Here's a quick reminder of the Xreal Beam Pro's key specs.

Specifications SoC Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Display type LCD Display dimensions 6.5-inch Display resolution 1,080 x 2,400 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Charge speed 27W Charge options USB-C Ports Dual USB-C ports SIM support Optional 5G model Operating System nebulaOS (Android 14) Front camera 8MP Rear camera 50MP + 50MP Cellular connectivity Optional 5G model Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.2 Weight 208 grams Colors White Stylus None Price From $199 Expand

What is the Xreal Beam Pro?

Solving the problems of using a traditional smartphone

You may wonder why a separate device is necessary for the Air2 Pro glasses, which have USB-C and should theoretically be compatible with any Android smartphone. The answer is in the details: Xreal recognizes that while every smartphone now uses USB-C, not all of them support video, which means they’re incompatible.

Standard Android smartphones only have one USC-C port, which is another problem because you’ll need to use it to connect the Air2 Pro glasses. This means you can’t charge your phone while using the glasses, which is less than ideal if you plan to be spatial for an extended period.

The Xreal Beam Prois designed to be a Wi-Fi non-smartphone — with a 5G version expected to launch later this year — that can be used as a portable spatial computer. Alongside two USB-C ports (one for charging and one for connecting the glasses), there are also two cameras to create those spatial videos and photos that Apple touts with the new iPhone.

What's good about the Xreal Beam Pro?

A truly portable AR experience for everyday use

Have you ever seen someone use the Apple Vision Pro on an airplane? I have, and it looks huge. Yes, it does offer exceptional value when you’re stuck in a metal tube, but it’s big, bulky, and not that portable. Why? The Vision Pro features the computer built into the headset, while the Xreal Beam Pro separates the computer from the glasses. The result is a dramatically different — and, dare I say — better experience.

The minute I first started using the Xreal Beam Pro, I could tell it was a well-made product. The white plastic casing feels premium and weighs less than a Galaxy S24 Ultra. Crucially, it feels sturdy and premium enough that you won’t mind just throwing it in your bag. Since it’s not a phone you’ll use standalone but rather something you’ll plug your AR glasses into, there’s also far less concern about scratches or other blemishes.

When you look at the back of the Xreal Beam Pro, you’ll notice the two cameras with a flashlight between them. The cameras can capture 3D videos and pictures in good light. While some users will find that interesting, I have zero need for it. That said, spatial photos and videos do look great in the Air2 Pro glasses, but I’m far more interested in the productivity benefits of the package.

Switch to the front of the Xreal Beam Pro, and the 6.5-inch LCD is bright, even when used outdoors. It only offers a 60Hz refresh rate, but this really isn't an issue given it costs $200, and you won't be using it as a standalone device, at least not frequently. The storage can be expanded by up to 1TB with a microSD card, and it's a handy feature to have; it allows you to load as many games or movies as you need. This is ideal for when you're traveling and don't want to use a data connection.

The best part of the Xreal Beam Pro is the computing experience it enables. It runs on nebulaOS, which is based on Android 14, and is compatible with millions of apps. I've been waiting for a compelling use case for AR, and this is it. I’ve tried the Vision Pro and while it’s great for many things, there are only around 1,000 apps that have been optimized for it.

The Beam Pro has several Google apps preinstalled and accessible right from the main screen. It's also effortless to swipe right and access more apps or install any Android app from the Play Store. You may be wondering whether apps need to be optimized, and the answer is they don’t. The Beam Pro displays 2D apps in the 3D space and almost every app will work. Considering that Instagram isn’t available for the iPad — and therefore isn’t available for the Vision Pro — the Beam Pro has some distinct advantages here.

When the Air2 Pro glasses are plugged in, the Beam Pro switches from a mobile device to a spatial computer. Everything is displayed in the glasses, and the Beam Pro becomes this Wii-remote-like controller with a touchpad in the middle. It’s a little disorienting at first, but the tutorial that pops up explains everything clearly enough, and you'll get used to using it quickly.

A simple tap on the Beam Pro screen can be used to select an app, setting, or control while dragging your finger up and down can scroll on supported pages. To access more options, point the Beam Pro away from the window and swipe up to open the menu. Xreal has also solved one of the biggest problems with this setup. If you lose the reticle, the Beam Pro makes it easy to center it with a simple press of the home button. It’s the little things that make this experience so user-friendly.

I’ve used the Beam Pro and Air2 Glasses on a flight and absolutely loved watching shows, interacting with free apps from the Xreal store, and playing various games using the Beam Pro. You can also connect an Xbox Controller or wireless mouse using a dongle thanks to the Bluetooth connection on the Beam Pro, and it’s an easy process to get things linked.

The Xreal Beam Pro solves the biggest issue with using a pair of AR glasses with your smartphone: significant battery drain. The dual USB-C ports ensure that you can keep it topped up while you’re using it, and it ultimately means that your phone can be a phone while the Beam Pro is your portable computer. It’s a great idea, and it convinced me that more smartphones need more than one USB-C port.

I’ve used the Xreal Beam Pro on a flight, and it lasts around 3 hours in spatial computing mode, but use it as a regular phone, and it lasts at least a whole day. The latter is likely as it doesn’t have a cellular modem — at least the version I’m testing doesn’t — and requires a Wi-Fi connection for data. It has excellent battery life and since it only takes around an hour to charge, the device quickly tops up when it does run out.

What's bad about the Xreal Beam Pro?

A few small limitations to solve

I was excited about the Xreal Beam Pro, but it quickly became apparent that it wasn’t ideal for my preferred use case. Text entry is the most awkward part of the Beam Pro experience. Some apps use an onscreen keyboard displayed in the glasses, while others display a keyboard on the Beam Pro's screen for a more traditional experience. That said, the keyboard's haptic feedback is absolutely fantastic and makes typing a breeze when using the keyboard in the glasses.

This Beam Pro model is only Wi-Fi-Connected, which makes using it on the go a much harder proposition. Instead of plugging my Air2 Pro glasses into my smartphone that has a 5G connection (and it works fine when paired with a regular Android phone, save for the effect on battery life), I have to turn the hotspot on my phone on to provide a data connection to the Beam Pro. Yes, there’s a 5G model coming, but this will require a separate monthly plan.

The Beam Pro also means carrying yet another device, and one that has a singular function. It’s a Wi-Fi-enabled Android-powered tablet when not connected to AR glasses, which is a long way of saying it has a very limited purpose unless used for what it's intended. I don’t mind carrying the Air2 Pro glasses as they’re stylish and work with any Android phone, but the Beam Pro means carrying yet another device. As it turns out, that might be a step too far, even for me who carries lots of tech every day.

Should you buy it?

Ideal for businesses, less so for consumers

The Xreal Beam Pro is ideal for businesses that want a bigger, portable display to present to clients or customers. Many customers will be wary of plugging something into their phone, and the Beam Pro is the ideal solution to assuage those fears. It also allows you to customize the entire experience and control what apps can be run.

For consumers, it’s a different matter. The Beam Pro is ideal if you already have a pair of AR glasses — or are planning to buy a pair — and have concerns about battery life. If you’re an iPhone user who wants to dabble with AR but not spend money on a Vision Pro, the Beam Pro is also an ideal solution. With the Air2 Pro glasses, the entire package will cost around $650, less than a seventh of the cost of the Apple Vision Pro.

If you are an Android user, this is where it’s a little trickier. Do you need the Beam Pro? No. You can run the Nebula app, and it works fairly well. I’ve used the Air2 Pro glasses with the Honor Magic V3, and it worked well enough that I would think twice about buying the Beam Pro. Regardless of whether you use the Beam Pro or one of the best Android phones , my first time with Xreal has affirmed for me that this is the future of AR. The Beam Pro enables anyone to access a desktop spatial computer on the go for just $200.

Xreal Beam Pro 8 / 10 The Xreal Beam Pro is a great standalone spatial computer that offers a lot of value, but only if you don't have an Android phone. It does solve many problems with using a regular Android phone by adding two cameras for spatial photography and two USB-C ports to keep it charged. Still, the lack of cellular negates some of the potential battery life benefits. But if you don't have an Android phone or want a standalone device that can pair with your glasses, look no further than the Beam Pro. $199 at Amazon

