Xreal Air 2 $300 $360 Save $60 The Xreal Air 2 augmented reality smart glasses can emulate a screen that looks 130-inches to the wearer, making for a fantastic place to watch movies and play video games as if you're at a theater, all by wearing these smart glasses that you can bring anywhere, perfect for smart phone, tablet, and gaming console connections. $300 at Amazon

If you're big into handheld gaming, mobile gaming, or simply enjoy watching movies and TV on an incredibly large screen, then you're going to want to check out Xreal's Air 2 AR smart glasses. Basically, these augmented reality smart glasses can emulate the experience of looking at a 130-inch screen, easily connecting to any device over USB-C.

While the Xreal Air 2 typically retails for $360, today these smart glasses are on sale for $300 at an all-time low price, with an extra $50 coupon available from Amazon, bringing the price down to $250 (plus shipping and taxes), which is an absolute bargain for a pair of competent smart glasses in 2025.

What's great about the Xreal Air 2 AR smart glasses

Portability and price are big factors

When it comes to portability, the Xreal Air 2 clock in at 72g, light enough to ensure your nose and temples don't strain with extended use. And since you can connect the smart glasses over USB-C, bringing a pair with you to use with your phone, tablet, or handheld gaming device is as easy as tossing the glasses on your face or in a bag. And since there are plenty of display modes to choose from, no matter where you are, you should be able to find a view that works.

Of course, new and hip tech tends to be expensive; just look at Apple's pricey Vision Pro, which is why today's sale on the Xreal Air 2 AR smart glasses is so noteworthy. AT $250 the Xreal Air 2 are a great way to view media at 130 inches without spending a ton on a projector or a giant TV (yes, there are 130-inch TVs out there, and they are just as expensive as you can image), and the best part, you can use them while laying in bed. Talk about fulfilling dreams. What kid didn't ponder what it would be like to play games in their bed without holding a handheld console in front of their face? This is a reality with a pair of Xreal Air 2 smart glasses.

So, if you've been on the hunt for an affordable way to experience smart glasses without breaking the bank, you should definitely consider Amazon's sale on the Xreal Air 2. Just don't forget to click on the coupon toggle before checking out to save an extra $50 off the current $300 sale price.