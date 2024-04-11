Summary The Sony Xperia 1 VI may feature a new 19.5:9 screen ratio, departing from the 21:9 ratio the line has been known for.

The switch to a more common aspect ratio might appeal to users preferring a stubbier screen for everyday use on the upcoming flagship.

Sony Xperia 1 VI is expected to be released in Q2 2024, with potential changes coming to its 4K screen and high hopes for improved performance.

We’ve got a task for you: think of any smartphone. Your mind may immediately go to the Samsung Galaxy S24, the Google Pixel 8, or — gasp — the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. If you’re one of the few that thought of a phone made by Sony, then you’re probably a hardcore fan of the Sony Xperia line of smartphones. Known for its great camera and historically unique screen, Xperia phones have captured a small part of the market for its premium feel. The Sony Xperia 1 V came out last year, and we were quite disappointed with Sony once again robbing another Xperia phone of its potential. Next for Sony is the Xperia 1 VI, which will seemingly be released in Q2 2024, and a set of renders were just leaked.

Popular leaker and hated account of all smartphone companies (probably) OnLeaks shared renders of the Sony Xperia 1 VI that all but confirms a ratio change for the flagship line of Sony smartphones (via AndroidHeadlines). Since 2019, Xperia phones have utilized a 21:9 ratio that lines up with what ratio movies are usually shot in. Most popular modern smartphones have moved closer to that aspect ratio but stopped just short of committing to dimensions that best suit it. The leaked dimensions for the Xperia 1 VI show a 161.9 x 74.5 x 8.4mm phone, which is thicker, shorter, and wider than the Xperia 1 V. Along with previous leaks that said Sony was moving to a 19.5:9 screen that is most commonly used by Samsung and Apple, the switch now seems like a certainty.

The 21:9 ratio works best for watching movies

(Source: OnLeaks)

Back in 2018, which is a century ago in terms of this discussion, we actually asked what aspect ratio our readers preferred, and the classic 16:9 ratio won with 42% of the votes. While it’s by no means scientific and trends have certainly changed, a shorter, stubbier screen seems to be what people generally want. While having the ideal aspect ratio for watching movies of 21:9 is great, how often do people watch movies on their smartphones?

The Sony Xperia 1 VI will probably be released sometime in May, but it could come without its oddball 4K screen that it the line has become partially known for. Only 4K multimedia is shown at that resolution, and the screen reverts to 2K whenever you do anything else on your phone (like browsing AndroidPolice.com). Sony has been stepping up its focus on Xperia phones within the last year, including rolling out Android 14 shortly after its public release to the Xperia 1 V, so we hope that the sixth version of this particular Sony flagship line does more to reach its potential than the current iteration has.