Summary Sony has unveiled the Xperia 1 VI with impressive camera upgrades, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a bright OLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery that can last for up to two days.

Meanwhile, the Xperia 10 VI follows with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, two rear cameras, and a significantly cheaper price tag.

The Xperia 1 VI is available for pre-order in Europe and the UK for a hefty price of €1399/£1299. It could reach US shores in the next couple of months.

Although Sony is no longer the force it used to be in the smartphone industry, the company hasn't given up. Over the past several weeks, leaks have detailed the Sony Xperia 1 VI in its entirety, leaving practically nothing to the imagination. The manufacturer has now decided to put an end to the speculation by unveiling the Xperia 1 VI along with the midrange Xperia 10 VI.

While Sony's flagship phones generally have the cameras as their USP, the Japanese manufacturer has made some other changes to the Xperia 1 VI to bring it on par with some of the top phones in the industry today. The display, for example, is more conventional this time around, with Sony opting for a 19.5:9 aspect ratio for the 6.5-inch OLED panel (2340 x 1080), from the Xperia 1 V's 21:9 aspect ratio. Sony says the screen is also 1.5 times brighter than the predecessor.

As for the all important camera, the company retains the 48MP (1/1.35-inch) primary camera, leveraging a 24mm (f/1.9) wide-angle lens with OIS. The key difference this year is the sensor's ability to capture imagery in full 48MP resolution (via GSMArena). Then there's the 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide shooter (16mm focal length) and a 12MP f/2.3 telephoto/zoom unit, which has some improvements as well.

More than just a telephoto camera

Although the telephoto camera utilizes the familiar 1/3.5-inch sensor, it can enable up to 7.1x zoom (85mm to 170mm focal length). It also comes with macro capabilities, offering a minimum focus distance of 4cm and the ability to magnify objects by 2x. Meanwhile, the front panel has a 12MP unit for selfies and video calls.

The rest of the Xperia 1 VI's hardware matches most flagships in the business today, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 running the show. The company offers the phone with 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB or 512GB of storage. However, European customers will only find the base storage model on sale, with the 512GB variant reportedly being exclusive to Japan and select markets in East Asia.

There's a 5,000mAh battery on board, which should last for up to two days, per Sony. This, in combination with some efficiency changes and the new "vapor chamber heat-dissipating component," will reportedly ensure 36 hours of continuous video playback, which is pretty decent. This is also one of the few phones with support for a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Customers in Europe and the UK can pre-order the Xperia 1 VI right away for a hefty price of €1399/£1299 (~$1510), with shipments beginning in early June. US availability hasn't been announced yet, though we expect it to arrive stateside in a couple of months' time, given that the predecessor reached shelves at about the same time last year.

The Sony Xperia 10 VI

Sony also took the wraps off the Xperia 10 VI today, serving as a follow-up to 2023's Xperia 10 V. One big change most people will notice here is the lack of a third camera sensor. Sony is sticking with the 48MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultrawide camera, foregoing the telephoto unit altogether. The same 8MP front camera from the predecessor is returning to the Xperia 10 VI, as is the 6.1-inch 2520 x 1080 OLED panel (21:9 aspect ratio).

On the performance side, the Xperia 10 VI will run on the octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, with Sony only offering a solitary version with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Sony calls this the "stamina specialist" in reference to the two-day battery life, much like its more expensive sibling.

This is thanks to the 5,000mAh battery pack inside the Xperia 10 VI and the use of Xperia Adaptive Charging, which the company claims can improve the overall health of the battery in the long run. This feature is also present on the Xperia 1 VI. Sony says the Xperia 10 VI will be available in mid-June, with pre-orders beginning today. It will cost €399/£349 (~$430) across Europe and the UK.