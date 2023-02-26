Besides its smartphones, Xiaomi is known for making great budget wireless earbuds and smartwatches. The company's accessories won't win any awards with their performance, but they always stand out with their price-to-performance ratio. At MWC 2023, alongside the Xiaomi 13 series, Xiaomi announced two new accessories: the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro and Watch 4 S1 Pro. Admittedly, none of these products are new. They launched in China in August 2022, so they are making their international debut after nearly 1.5 years.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro sport the timeless design of a classic watch while packing almost all the goodies you'll find in a modern smartwatch. The 1.47-inch circular AMOLED display is protected by sapphire crystal glass and surrounded by a rotating crown. Unlike the best Android smartwatches, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro does not run on Wear OS 3. Instead, it runs on Real Time OS (RTOS), so you don't have access to the Play Store.

For easy pairing, a Fast Pair-like pop-up will appear on your smartphone when you bring the Watch S1 Pro near to it. However, this functionality is only limited to Xiaomi phones.

For health and sleep tracking, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro has a heart rate scanner and Sp02 sensor. Xiaomi claims its advanced sync feature ensures your watch will instantly notify you of an incoming notification on your phone without any delay. Other features include over 100 watch faces, the ability to track 100 sports activities, 10 preset exercise programs, and a built-in speaker.

Xiaomi claims the Watch S1 Pro can last up to 14 days on a single charge. Even better, a 10-minute top-up is enough to provide two days of juice. A full charge using the bundled wireless charging dock will take around 85 minutes.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro goes on sale in Europe starting today for €300. It is available in a silver case with a brown leather strap or a black case with a black fluorocarbon belt.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro

Xiaomi's latest earbuds are its most feature-packed pair yet. They have an in-ear design with a stem similar to the AirPods Pro. Xiaomi claims the Buds 4 Pro features active noise cancelation (ANC) of up to 48dB, so you can enjoy your music in peace, irrespective of how noisy your surroundings are.

The earbuds support Sony's LDAC codec and support Hi-Res Audio playback. Using the Xiaomi Earbuds app, you can enjoy features like transparency mode, Dimensional Audio, a.k.a Spatial audio, and Intelligent Fit monitoring.

Xiaomi claims the Buds 4 Pro can last up to 9 hours on a single charge. This can be further boosted to up to 38 hours with the charging case. Besides USB-C, the earbuds support wireless charging through the bundled case. Thanks to multipoint connectivity, Xiaomi's latest earbuds can stay connected to two devices and seamlessly switch between them.

Like the Watch S1 Pro, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro are now on sale in Europe for €250.