Xiaomi's Redmi and Redmi Note lineup of budget and mid-range smartphones are massively popular in India, where they sell millions of units every year. These handsets consistently push the boundaries of price-to-performance, offering flagship-grade features at a significantly lower price point. Now, following the Redmi Note 11 series launch, the company has brought the Redmi 10 to India.

Xiaomi is known to release rebranded versions of its phones launched from China in India. The Redmi 10 (2022) is no different, effectively a rechristened variant of the Redmi 10C that recently made its debut in the company's home market. This low-end device features a 6.71-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution protected by Gorilla Glass, a Snapdragon 680 chipset, 4/6GB RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The textured back houses a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Interestingly, the fingerprint sensor is also a part of the camera housing itself, likely making it a bit difficult to reach. A 5MP selfie shooter is housed in the punch-hole of the display.

The Redmi 10 misses out on 5G connectivity, though given that network itself is nowhere ready to launch India, this shouldn't be a concern for too many users.

Chipset Snapdragon 680, Adreno 610 GPU RAM 4/6GB Storage 64/128GB Display 6.71-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel Battery 6,000mAh, 18W fast charging Front camera 5MP Rear cameras 50MP primary shooter, 2MP depth sensor Connectivity Dual-SIM 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0 OS Android 11-based MIUI 13 Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Caribbean green, Pacific blue, Midnight black Biometrics Face unlock Miscellaneous IR blaster, 1.5W speaker Pricing Starts from Rs 10,999

The phone is powered by a beefy 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging speeds. Xiaomi claims the battery is good enough to offer 10 hours of gaming and 146 hours of music playback on a single charge — plenty of juice to get you through the day. Other notable specs include a 3.5mm headphone jack (hooray!), IR blaster, and a 1.5W speaker. While there's no IP rating, the Redmi 10 features rubberized seals to prevent liquid ingress. The device will be available in three colors: Caribbean green, Pacific blue, and Midnight black.

Unfortunately, the Redmi 10 runs on Android 11-based MIUI 13, and there's no word on when the Android 12 update will be available. The phone goes on sale in India starting March 24 with a starting price tag of Rs 10,999 ($145) for the 4/64GB variant. Bumping up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost you Rs 12,999 ($173).

