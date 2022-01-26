Xiaomi's Redmi Note lineup is known for offering impressive specs at an affordable price. No wonder, then, that the series has been a massive success, with over 240 million units sold globally. Building on the success of the Redmi Note 10 from last year, the company has unveiled the Redmi Note 11 lineup for the international markets. These phones were first launched in China in late October 2021, though the global models differ in some key areas.

In total, Xiaomi is introducing four new models to cater to different price points: the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11S, and the Redmi Note 11.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is the flagship handset of the lineup and the only one to feature 5G connectivity. It has the same design as the Redmi Note 10 Pro from last year, albeit with a flat chassis this time around.

Most of the upgrades are focused on the internals, with a 6nm Snapdragon 695 chip powering the phone. The 5,000mAh battery supports 67W wired fast charging that will top it to 50% in just 15 minutes — this is fast, although the Chinese variant has 120W fast charging but features a smaller 4,500mAh battery. The 6.67-inch AMOLED display features a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

SPECS

Processor Pro 5G: Snapdragon 695/Pro: MediaTek Helio G96 RAM 6 or 8GB Storage 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.2 Display 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch-sampling rate Battery 5,000mAh, 67W fast charging Front camera 16MP f/2.45 Rear cameras 108MP f/1.9 ISOCELL HM2, 8MP ultra wide 118° FoV, 2MP depth sensor Connectivity 5G (Pro 5G only), Dual-SIM 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC OS Android 11-based MIUI 13 Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm Hi-Res headphone jack Colors Graphite Gray, Polar White, Atlantic Blue Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Miscellaneous IP53 certification, IR blaster, NFC, Hybrid SIM slot, Dual speakers, Z-axis haptics Dimensions 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12 mm; 202g

The Redmi Note 11 Pro packs largely the same specs as the Pro 5G; however, it features a MediaTek Helio G96 chip instead of the Snapdragon. This means it misses out on 5G support since this is a 4G-only chip. Both phones will be available in select EU markets from January, with prices starting at $299 for the base model.

Redmi Note 11S

The Redmi Note 11S is a slightly cheaper version of the Pro models featuring the same design language and 108MP triple-camera setup. However, it sports a smaller, 90Hz display and slower 33W charging speeds, though that's still good enough to juice the battery up completely in less than an hour. Pricing starts from $249 for the base variant and goes up to $299 for the 8GB/128GB version.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

SPECS

Processor MediaTek Helio G96 RAM 6 or 8GB Storage 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.2, Dedicated microSD card slot Display 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate Battery 5,000mAh, 33W fast charging Front camera 16MP f/2.45 Rear cameras 108MP f/1.9 ISOCELL HM2, 8MP ultra wide 118° FoV, 2MP depth sensor Connectivity Dual-SIM 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC OS Android 11-based MIUI 13 Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm Hi-Res headphone jack Colors Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, Pearl White Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Miscellaneous IP53 certification, IR blaster, NFC, Dual SIM slot, Dual speakers, Z-axis haptics Dimensions 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 mm; 179g

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 is the cheapest handset in the lineup, but it still packs an impressive spec sheet. There's a 90Hz LCD panel, a 50MP primary shooter, and a 6nm Snapdragon 680 chip. It also has the same design as the rest of the lineup, though there's polycarbonate plastic on the back with a matte finish. The phone will go on sale from January 28 for $179.

SPECS

Processor Snapdragon 680 RAM 4GB or 6GB Storage 64GB or 128GB, Dedicated microSD card slot Display 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD panel, Gorilla Glass 3 Battery 5,000mAh, 33W charging Front camera 13MP f/2.4 Rear cameras 50MP f/1.8, 8MP f/2.2 ultra wide 118° FoV, 2MP depth, 2MP macro sensor Connectivity 5G, Dual-SIM 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 OS Android 11-based MIUI 13 Ports Dual SIM slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, Dual speakers, NFC, IP53 certified, Z-axis haptics Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Colors Black Realm, Shallow Dream Galaxy, Slightly Mint Dimensions 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09 mm, 179g

MIUI 13

All four phones will be running on MIUI 13, but it is still based on Android 11. The latest version of Xiaomi's skin features Liquid Storage to reduce fragmentation and improve read/write speeds by 60%. The memory management and system resource allocation processes have also been tweaked to enhance performance and responsiveness — hopefully, that doesn't mean that even more background apps will be killed, although it does rather sound like that's the case. Additionally, there are new customization options to tweak various aspects of the UI, with new multitasking features allowing users to launch and quickly switch between multiple apps at once.

Xiaomi will also start rolling out the MIUI 13 update to the Mi 11, Redmi Note 10, and Xiaomi 11T series in Q1 2022.

Pixel 6 February update could arrive right on schedule It's about time Google's latest flagships got back on track

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email