Samsung makes some of the best and the biggest Android tablets you can find on the market. The Galaxy Tab Ultra lineup lives up to its name with its expansive 14.6-inch OLED panel that will amaze you with its fantastic quality. Tablets with such big displays have limited takers, though they can be a laptop replacement for many. Now, Xiaomi wants a piece of Samsung's big tablet cake as it prepares to launch a 14-inch tablet of its own as soon as next week.

Alongside the Mix Fold 3, the Chinese company will unveil the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14 with a 14-inch display at its event scheduled for August 14th. In a teaser image posted on Weibo, Xiaomi highlighted how its upcoming tablet's display is about 62% bigger than the regular Xiaomi Pad 6, which features an 11-inch panel. It's unclear if the Pad 6 will sport an AMOLED panel or an LCD screen.

Xiaomi's dedicated page for the event also gives a glimpse at the tablet's rear, confirming it will ship with dual rear cameras and an LED flash. And to deliver a great content consumption experience, the Mi Pad 6 Max 14 will house a quad stereo speaker setup.

While other features of the tablet are a mystery for now, a Geekbench listing that popped up earlier this week spilled the beans on its specs (via MySmartPrice). The Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14 will apparently feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip paired with 12GB RAM. It will run on Android 13-based MIUI 14.

One of the key reasons why Samsung's 'Ultra' Galaxy tablets work is because they pack plenty of multitasking features that enable you to make full use of the bigger screen. It remains to be seen what software tweaks Xiaomi has made to its skin to take advantage of the bigger screen.

Besides the Mix Fold 3 and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14, the Mi Band 8 Pro will also debut at the August 14th Xiaomi event. Unlike previous Mi Bands, the upcoming wearable will have a smartwatch-like appearance with a big display.