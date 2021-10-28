The Redmi Note series is known for offering plenty of bang for the buck and democratizing much of the tech found in high-end Android flagships. They are also among the most popular Android smartphones on the market, with Xiaomi selling millions of units every year. Just six months after launching the excellent Redmi Note 10 series, the company has already announced the Redmi Note 11 lineup, which look like raising the bar for what mid-range Android smartphones offer yet again.

Building on its predecessors, the Redmi Note 11 series packs a 108MP camera, 120Hz AMOLED display, a refined design, and up to 120W fast charging speeds. Xiaomi offers the Redmi Note 11 in three different flavors, catering to consumers at various price points.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro+

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro+ pack the same specs barring a few smaller differences. They continue to feature a 120Hz 6.67-inch Samsung AMOLED display, with the touch sampling rate bumped to 360Hz. The bezels have been reduced to 1.75mm, while the hole-punch is also smaller than before at 2.96mm.

Unlike the Redmi Note 10 Pro series, Xiaomi uses a 108MP primary camera on both Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro+.

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920 RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 256GB storage Display 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch-sampling rate Battery Pro+: 4,500mAh, 120W fast charging; Pro: 5,160mAh, 67W fast charging Front camera 16MP f/2.45 Rear cameras 108MP f/1.9 ISOCELL HM2, 8MP ultrawide 118° FoV, 2MP depth sensor Connectivity 5G, Dual-SIM 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual-frequency GPS OS Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm Hi-Res headphone jack Colors Misty Forest, Mysterious Black Realm, Time Quiet Purple, Shallow Dream Galaxy Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Miscellaneous IP53 certification, IR blaster, JBL-tuned stereo speakers, X-axis haptics Pricing Pro: 6GB/128GB - 1,599 yuan ($250); 8GB/128GB - 1,899 yuan ($300), 8GB/256GB - 2,099 yuan ($330); Pro+: 6GB/128GB - 1,899 yuan ($300); 8GB/128GB - 2,099 yuan ($330), 8GB/256GB - 2,299 yuan ($360)

The phones differ in their battery capacity and charging speeds this time around. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ features 120W fast charging speeds, though this comes at the expense of a slightly smaller 4,500mAh battery. Xiaomi claims the phone can be charged from 0-100 percent in just 15 minutes. There's another charging mode in which the device takes slightly longer —19 minutes — to charge while keeping the temperature below or equal to 38C. The company is also bundling the 120W power adapter with the phone.

On the other hand, the regular 11 Pro features a bigger 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, which is still plenty quick.

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 is the cheapest phone in the lineup, with a noticeably cut-down spec sheet and price tag to match. It skimps on the 120Hz display, 108MP camera, and 67/120W charging speeds to achieve the more affordable price tag.

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810 RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 256GB Display 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD panel Battery 5,000mAh, 33W charging Front camera 16MP Rear cameras 50MP, 8MP ultrawide Connectivity 5G, Dual-SIM 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 OS Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, dual stereo speakers Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Colors Black Realm, Shallow Dream Galaxy, Slightly Mint Pricing 4GB/128GB - 1,199 yuan, 6GB/128GB - 1,299 yuan, 8GB/128GB - 1,499 yuan

Going by Xiaomi's track record, the Redmi Note 11 series should debut in India, parts of Europe, and selected Asian markets in the coming months, either with their original names or as rebranded Poco devices.

