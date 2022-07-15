Xiaomi launched its first Mi Smart Speaker nearly two years ago. The Google Assistant-powered speaker was well received in the subcontinental region and rivaled the likes of products such as the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen series. This month is Xiaomi India's eighth anniversary, and timed perfectly with the occasion, a new smart speaker is launching in the region: the Xiaomi Smart Speaker IR Control. It's here to give some of the best speakers in the market some severe competition.

XDA Developers first reported on today's launch, which is only available in the Indian region at the moment. One of the best features of this device is its quadruple IR sensors, which allow it to voice control devices that are not enabled by smart tech. This feature will definitely come in handy for a user with a damaged or missing TV or AC remote or who has mobility issues. As expected, the Google Assistant software is also built-in for taking queries or creating schedules. A 1.5-inch full-range speaker and two microphones offer wake-up support. Additionally, a voice-activated LED lets the user know when the smart speaker is ready to take commands.

The device can connect with multiple speakers across one's home or hall for synchronous music playing. Xiaomi has also confirmed that you can combine two models of this speaker for a stereo sound experience. Thanks to Chromecast support, users can now cast media from supported devices via Bluetooth connectivity. Last but certainly not least is the LED clock display, which adjusts according to your room's brightness and also has a Do-Not-Disturb feature to dim the lights when required.

Although unlikely, Xiaomi fans are looking forward to discounts on the product during India's Amazon Prime Day sale on the weekend of July 23 and 24. Meanwhile, the Chinese tech firm has not yet shared a time frame for the product's launch in other regions.

The Xiaomi Smart Speaker IR Control is available on the company's Indian website for a retail price of INR 5,999 ($75). However, it's on sale for just INR 4,999 ($62.5) during its initial launch. If you're interested, head over to see if any units are still in stock in your area.