Staying active is incredibly important to me, and my aerospace physiologist husband has drilled into me the importance of tracking data from my activities and daily life. Because of that, it's rare to catch me without a good fitness watch on my wrist. Even a five-minute walk with my dog gets tracked, and I use my sleep and heart rate data throughout the day to help guide my workouts and training. The best smartwatches and fitness watches demand steep prices, though, and not everyone wants, needs, or can afford a $1,000 Garmin watch with advanced features like accident detection.

Luckily, there are still some cheap fitness trackers out there for those who don't need all the bells and whistles of high-end fitness watches. The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active is one such option. It offers intuitive controls, plenty of activity tracking options, and a lightweight design at a sub-$50 price. Of course, that low price comes with several sacrifices, making this a truly basic fitness tracker that may not be worth it for many.

Your changes have been saved Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active 6 / 10 The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active is a budget-friendly fitness tracker with simple controls. It can track 50 activities, offers 5ATM water resistance, and good battery life. Unfortunately, though, the low price comes with lots of sacrifices, including no integrated GPS, poor data accuracy, and limited control over settings. Pros Very lightweight

Simple and intuitive controls

Customizable frame

Lots of activity types Cons Unreliable and inaccurate connected GPS

Consistent data inaccuracies

Band releases very easily $45 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

A budget-friendly price from third-party sellers

The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active is a little tricky to find, but you can purchase it through Amazon from various sellers as well as AliExpress. It is typically priced under $50, depending on the seller.

Specifications Display 1.4-in TFT display Battery Life 18 days Health sensors PPG, accelerometer, Dimensions 45.9 x 26.94 x 9.99mm GPS None Water Resistance 5ATM Connectivity Bluetooth Expand

What's good about the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Active?

A lightweight design with easy-to-use controls