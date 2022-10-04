Xiaomi is not a big name in the smartwatch market, but it has managed to carve a name for itself in the fitness trackers segment with its excellent Mi Band series. They are feature-rich, extremely affordable compared to the competition, and are among the best fitness trackers you can buy. In May 2022, the company announced the Mi Band 7 and followed it up with a Pro model in July, featuring a bigger display and a more premium build quality. Three months after its Chinese debut, the band is making its way to Europe, albeit under a different name: the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro.

The Smart Band 7 Pro's design is unlike other Mi Band wearables—it looks more like a smartwatch than a fitness band. A 1.64-inch rectangular AMOLED display with a rated brightness of 500 nits and always-on functionality is housed inside a plastic body with metallic coating on top. The wearable is 5ATM water-resistant, meaning you can wear it during your swimming sessions, as long as you don't go more than 50 meters underwater. You get over 150 watch faces to customize the band's display as per your liking.

3 Images

Close

The Smart Band 7 Pro features a 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyro, PPG sensor for heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, and an ambient light sensor for health tracking. Other health metrics the wearable can track include stress, female health, and sleep tracking. There are over 110+ workout modes, with 10 running courses to help you blast fat and improve your cardiovascular health. Unlike the regular Mi Band 7, the Smart Band 7 Pro features built-in GPS, so you can go for a run without carrying your phone and still track your run properly.

With a 235mAh battery, Xiaomi claims the Smart Band 7 Pro can last up to 12 days on a single charge. Your actual mileage will vary, though, depending on the settings you use. The fitness band is available in Black and Ivory shades, while the strap is available in eight colors.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro goes on sale in Germany and parts of Europe starting today. Early bird customers can get the wearable for €90, with the pricing increasing to €100 afterward.