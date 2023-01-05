Motorola and Xiaomi were among the first companies to launch their premium smartphones sporting a massive 200MP primary camera in the second half of 2022. Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra is also in the news for its rumored 200MP camera. If you have been lusting after a phone with a 200MP camera but don't have the money to spend, Xiaomi has a solution for you. In what is now typical for the Chinese smartphone maker, the company is bringing the 200MP camera to the masses with its latest Redmi Note phone.

Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 12 lineup at an event in India today, marking its international debut. The lineup consists of three phones, but the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is the most interesting. It is the company's most expensive Redmi Note smartphone yet, but it justifies its price tag with its specs.

Specs Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Display 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display, 900 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass 5 Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 RAM 8/12GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB UFS 2.2 Rear Camera Primary: 200MP Samsung HPX sensor, f/1.65 aperture, 7P lens, OIS; Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.2, 120° FoV (Field of View) Front Camera 16MP f/2.45 aperture Battery 4980mAh, 120W fast wired charging Software Android 12, MIUI 13 Miscellaneous IP53 certified, IR blaster, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers Connectivity Dual-SIM 5G, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 3.5mm jack Colors Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, Obsidian Black

Featuring a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ OLED display, the phone packs a massive 200MP HPX sensor with an f/1.65 aperture and OIS. This is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. Ticking inside the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. Another impressive aspect of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is that it ships with a minimum of 256GB storage, though Xiaomi is not offering a higher storage configuration. Powering the device is a 4980mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. And yes, Xiaomi is bundling the charger in the box.

Disappointingly, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ launches with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box. Xiaomi promises two OS updates for the phone, including Android 13, but there's no word on when the update will be out.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ costs Rs 30,000 ($375) in India before any discounts, making it the most expensive Redmi Note device yet. However, when you consider the impressive specs on offer and camera setup, it is hard to beat the value the phone provides.

If you don't care about the 200MP camera, there's the Redmi Note 12 Pro. It largely packs the same specs as its Plus sibling in a slimmer 7.9mm waistline. The phone swaps the 200MP primary camera in favor of the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, and its charging speed tops out at 67W. Xiaomi is selling the phone with up to 8GB RAM.

The two phones go on sale in India starting January 11th. You can get them with some discounts on the launch day. They should also make their European debut in the coming weeks.