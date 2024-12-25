The mid-range segment is highly competitive, just like the flagship smartphone market. Brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, and OPPO are known for making some of the best mid-range smartphones, but none of these brands sell their devices in the US. Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ in India after its debut in China. However, after testing the Redmi Note 14 Pro+, I'm convinced that mid-range options like the Google Pixel 8a are a blessing for US buyers. Here's why.

Are China's mid-rangers really worth the hype?

Sometimes, we overrate what we don't have

Before diving into the Redmi Note 14 Pro+, let's step back and look at the bigger picture. If you browse online, visit any of these brands' social media pages, or read thousands of Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) comments, you'll see countless users asking these companies to launch their smartphones in the US. But that isn't the case.

Much of this is due to trade tensions between China and the US. Even without that, there are other hurdles, like partnering with telecom carriers (since most phones in the US are sold through carriers), ensuring compatibility with all networks, and other regulatory challenges.

Still, there was a time when Chinese-made phones were available in the US. Brands like HUAWEI once had a strong presence, competing with Apple and Samsung. However, apart from OnePlus, no major Chinese OEMs officially sell their phones in the US.

Does this matter? It depends on the device. While more competition is generally better, I think it's a blessing in disguise that fewer Android phone makers choose to enter the US market. Take the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ as an example. With a starting price of Rs. 30,999 in India (~$370), similar to the Pixel 8a's current price in the US, I'd argue the Pixel 8a is the wiser choice, even if Redmi were available stateside.

Where the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ shines

A few key areas where the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ beats its competitors

Close

As expected from a Xiaomi smartphone, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ hardware is excellent. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (Xiaomi, please shorten these names) doesn't feel like a mid-range device. Out of the box, you're greeted with a big yet lightweight phone featuring premium materials: Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front, a vegan leather back (at least on my Phantom Purple model), and a triple-camera setup on the rear.

When you power on the device, you're met with a massive 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an incredible 3,000 nits peak brightness. The screen is curved on both sides and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other premium features include dual-stereo speakers, an IP69 dust and water resistance rating, ample RAM and storage, and a huge 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired charging, all for around $410 for the top-end variant.

It's impressive, and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ offers great value for its price. Individually, it's an excellent device. Still, as much as hardware can help the device, it's only part of the story. The day-to-day interaction you have with your smartphone is the software. This is where the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ falls short, especially compared to the Pixel 8a.

Great hardware is only half of the story

Software remains a weak spot for the Redmi Note 14 Pro+

One issue our Managing Review Editor, Dominic Preston, encountered with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was that its software held it back, and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has the same problem. Despite being powered by the capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and running Xiaomi's HyperOS Android skin (still based on Android 14), the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ lacks the software polish that devices like the Google Pixel 8a deliver effortlessly.

There are noticeable hiccups and slight lags throughout the OS that are hard to overlook. While Xiaomi's HyperOS offers features you won't find on stock Android, like floating app windows and quick ball, and improved its AI capabilities with the Redmi Note 14 Pro+, many aspects of the software experience fall short. Moreover, the phone is loaded with bloatware, a problem you won't encounter on the Pixel 8a.

The Pixel 8a may have weaker hardware than many Chinese OEM mid-range phones. It has been criticized for its thick bezels, plastic build, and slow charging speeds. However, what sets the Pixel 8a apart is its silky-smooth software and AI experience. Google's stock OS on the Pixel 8a runs flawlessly, has zero bloatware, and offers a longer software upgrade commitment, something that can't be said for the Redmi Note 14 Pro+.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ has mid-range king potential, but the software holds it back

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+ addresses most of the hardware issues we've seen in its mid-range series. Xiaomi now needs to fix the software to claim the mid-range crown.

If you can overlook the software's poor execution, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is still an excellent option. The series is reportedly launching in Europe soon, which could provide tough competition for other smartphone makers in the region. However, in my opinion, the Pixel 8a remains the perfect mid-range phone to buy heading into 2025.