Xiaomi announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Xiaomi 13 series running Android 13-based MIUI 14 at an event in China in December 2022. The company made some bold claims with the latest MIUI release, saying it ran up to 60% smoother and consumed fewer resources than the previous version. However, the Chinese smartphone maker never got around to announcing the global build of MIUI 14 and its release timeline for its phones sold outside of China. Now, five months after Google officially released Android 13, Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 14 for the Xiaomi 12 outside its home country.

Sadly, most Xiaomi 12 owners won't be able to upgrade to MIUI 14 straightaway. For now, the company has only released the 4.45GB update for members enrolled in the Mi Pilot Program (via The Update Box).

Based on Android 13 and containing the January 2023 security patch, the latest MIUI release for the Xiaomi 12 claims to use less memory than before to improve overall system responsiveness. There are some other performance-oriented tweaks, but if the official MIUI 14 global release notes are anything to go by (via Xiaomiui), there are seemingly no major user-facing changes.

The update is only available for the regular Xiaomi 12 and not the Pro model. However, it should expand to include the entire lineup in the coming days.

Xiaomi calls this a 'beta stable' release, which means the firmware is almost ready for public release. If early adopters don't report any show-stopping bugs, the Xiaomi 12's MIUI 14 update should be out for all regular users in the next few weeks. You can manually sideload the firmware on your device if you wish to, but it requires an unlocked bootloader, which is a time-consuming process on Xiaomi phones.

Following the Xiaomi 12, the company should also expand the availability of MIUI 14 to its other devices. Do note that the company tends to have multiple builds of MIUI based on different Android versions. So, even if your old phone eventually gets the MIUI 14 update, it might not be on Android 13.