Xiaomi's Mix lineup of devices might not set the sales chart on fire, but they help showcase the company's innovative engineering capabilities. In August last year, the Chinese smartphone maker unveiled the Mi Mix Fold 2 to steal the Galaxy Z Fold 4's thunder. Xiaomi's foldable was impressive and trumped Samsung's offering in many areas, but its limited availability meant you could not get your hands on it. Now, a year later, Xiaomi is set to raise the foldable bar again with the Mix Fold 3, which it claims will define "a new standard for foldable display."

Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun teased the Mix Fold 3 launch on Twitter and Weibo, claiming a foldable should be more than just slim and lightweight and have no shortcomings. The accompanying image in Lei's tweet confirms the Mix Fold 3 will carry the Leica branding and house quad rear cameras.

Lei Jun also posted some official Mix Fold 3 press images, revealing the design in all its glory. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Xiaomi's upcoming foldable seems to pack bigger and wider cover and folding screens that stretch from edge to edge. It also appears that the Mix Fold 3 will have a dual-aperture shooter at the rear, similar to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

Foldable smartphones lag behind traditional phones in the imaging department. While high-end Android phones pack big primary cameras and a periscope zoom camera, no folding phone exists sporting a 200MP shooter or a periscope zoom lens. This is likely due to space and weight constraints.

From the press renders and Xiaomi's teaser though, it appears the company might have managed to fit an impressive camera array on its next foldable. That could make the Mix Fold 3 among our favorite foldable phones.

The Mix Fold 3 launch event is scheduled for August 14th at 19:00 hours (GMT +8). As of now, it is unclear if the phone will debut outside of China, but the chances appear slim.