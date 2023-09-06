Summary Xiaomi has committed to providing four generations of Android OS updates and five years of security patches to its upcoming Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro.

However, Xiaomi's track record shows that they often delay the rollout of new OS updates and security patches, lagging behind Samsung and Google in terms of timing.

It remains unclear if the new software support policy will be extended to existing flagship models like the Xiaomi 13 Pro and 13 Ultra.

Xiaomi has stepped up its game in the premium Android segment. Over the last few years, the company's offerings have stood out with their impressive hardware and excellent cameras. But software support remains its Achilles Heel. When you buy a flagship Android phone, you expect long software support. But Xiaomi lags behind Samsung, Google, and OnePlus in this department. The company is now taking a big step to address this situation, though its promise is as vague as before.

Xiaomi commits to providing four generations of OS updates and five years of security patches to its upcoming Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro, due to launch later this month. This puts the company's software policy on par with Samsung and OnePlus, which are committed to providing their devices with four years of OS updates.

But don't get too happy about Xiaomi's latest software support policy. The Xiaomi 13T series will likely launch with Android 13, so one of the four OS updates promised will be Android 14. Technically, Android 17 in 2026 will be the last OS upgrade the phone will get.

This is not the first time Xiaomi has announced a software update policy that's even better than Pixels. In 2021, the company promised three Android OS releases and four years of security patches for the Xiaomi 11T. However, the problem is that the company takes a long time to roll out new OSes. They arrive almost 5 to 6 months after Google pushes the latest Android release to AOSP and with most of the features stripped out. In some cases, the updates arrive even later than that.

Security patches are rolled out bi-monthly, which pales compared to Samsung and Google's monthly rollout schedule.

The company's announcement is also vague on whether its existing flagship phones, like the Xiaomi 13 Pro and 13 Ultra, are covered under the new software support policy or not. So, while Xiaomi's four OS promise sounds good on paper, a lot depends on its execution.