Outside the US, the Xiaomi 12 series are among the best Android phones you can buy, but their limited availability is a big issue. Despite being an iterative upgrade over its predecessor, the Xiaomi 12 Pro was a solid flagship phone. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, with its massive 50MP 1-inch Leica camera, set new standards in the imaging department, but it is only available in China. Xiaomi is now gearing up to announce its next premium smartphone lineup with a focus on camera performance: the Xiaomi 12T series. And unlike its recent flagships, the 12T series will launch globally instead of being limited to China.

Xiaomi has scheduled a "Make Moments Mega" global event for October 4 at 8 PM GMT. The company confirms the announcement of the Xiaomi 12T series alongside other AIOT products at the event. Rumors suggest (via @heyitsyogesh) the 12T will be the Chinese company's first smartphone to feature a 200MP camera. It should use the same ISOCELL HP1 sensor that Motorola is using on the Moto X30 Pro. The rumor mill has been talking about this phone since at least November 2021.

Other specs of the phone are unknown at this point, but given that it would be a premium device, it should be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Super fast charging should be another highlight of the phone, like other recent Xiaomi phones. Apart from a flagship phone with a 200MP camera, Xiaomi could launch another regular variant of the phone with slightly cut-down specs and a lower price point.

Xiaomi also revealed that it had shipped over 1.8 million units of the Xiaomi 11T series across Western Europe by August this year. That's no small feat considering stiff competition from the likes of the Pixel and flagship Samsung Galaxy phones in the region.