This week is set to go down as the busiest one for foldable smartphones this year. We know of at least two brands planning to unveil a total of three new foldable smartphones. Now, a third brand has officially confirmed its intentions to vie for your attention and the foldable phone market share (if you live in the right place) — Xiaomi says it will debut the Mix Fold 2 later this week.

For months, anticipation has been building around Samsung’s summertime Galaxy Unpacked event with a steady stream of leaks about the phablet-style Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the clamshell design Galaxy Z Flip 4 we're likely to see there. We've also been tracking developments from Motorola which, after an unforeseen delay, has also rescheduled the launch for its Motorola Razr 2022, just hours out from its Korean counterpart’s event.

If two's company, then three's a crowd. On Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, Xiaomi has announced in its latest post (via Playfuldroid) that it, too, has an event for its next foldable phone scheduled for this week. It begins at 7 p.m. on August 11 in China. The accompanying graphic also gives us a glimpse of the Mix Fold 2’s design — you may see a couple of subtle differences from last year's Mix Fold.

Reports suggest Xiaomi will pack impressive specifications in the Mix Fold 2, including the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 21:9 Samsung AMOLED E5 cover display with a 2520x1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The primary display on the inside could be equally impressive — a 120Hz Samsung Eco² AMOLED display. If rumors are to be believed, the Mix Fold 2 could also sport up to 1TB of storage and a whopping 12GB of RAM. Support for 67W fast charging is also in the cards. However, specifics such as pricing and battery capacity remain unknown.

More details will be revealed at Xiaomi’s launch event, but the phone’s premium specifications will pit it directly against Samsung’s Galaxy Z-series foldables, at least in the markets it will be present. In comparison, rumors about the Moto Razr 2022 suggest it will also be a high-end device, but not as potent as the Samsung’s. By the end of this week, customers looking to switch to a foldable will be spoiled for choice, but that’s never a bad thing, is it?