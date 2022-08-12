The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was just announced, and it's drawing a lot of attention right now with flagship specs, improved cameras, and a steep price. Plus, we just saw the new Motorola Razr 2022, so it has been a busy week full of foldable phone announcements. Xiaomi doesn't want all the attention to go to Samsung and Motorola, though. The Chinese giant has introduced its all-new foldable phone, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.

As announced by Xiaomi at an event in China, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, just like the Z Fold 4, and at first glance, it might look pretty similar. Xiaomi even uses a butterfly-like wallpaper that resembles what Samsung's foldable phones typically have. However, they do have some differences. Starting with its thinness — unfolded, the Fold 2 is only 5.4 mm thick, whereas the Z Fold 4 is 6.3 mm thick.

Despite its thinness, it still manages to pack a big battery which is a 4,500 mAh cell. It probably won't give you the best battery life of any phone, especially given the displays this phone is powering. Those are an 8-inch 2160 x 1914 folding screen and an outside 6.5-inch 2520 x 1080 screen. Both are 120Hz high refresh rate displays, so we'd expect these to be power-hungry.

This phone touts Leica branding for its triple rear camera setup, and while real-world comparisons will be needed to determine its quality, the camera does look a fair bit more ambitious than the one Samsung put in the Z Fold 4. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes with a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary camera and 7P lenses with ALD low-reflection coating. A 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, as well as an 8MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and portrait capabilities, are also included.

Dimensions Folded: 161.6mm x 73.9mm x 11.2mm Unfolded: 161.6mm x 144.7mm x 5.4mm Weight: 262g Display Outer display: 6.56″ AMOLED Display, 2520x1080, 1,000 nits, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Inner display: 8.02″ "Eco OLED" Display, 2160x1914, POL-LESS display technology, 120Hz LTPO 2.0, flexible glass Cameras 50MP main sensor, IMX766, 1/1.56" sensor size, 4-in-1 pixel binning, f/1.8, 7P lens - f/1.8, 7P lens, SMA actuators for OIS 13MP ultra-wide angle, 15mm focal length equivalent, 123° field-of-view, f/2.4, 5P lens 8MP telephoto, 2x optical zoom, 45mm focal length equivalent, f/2.6 20MP front sensor CPU Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Battery 4,500mAh battery, 67W fast charging OS MIUI 13, based on Android 12 Storage Variants 12GB+256GB 12GB+512GB 12GB+1TB Colors Black, Gold

The Mix Fold 2 will cost 8,999 yuan in China, which is around $1,330 at the time of writing. That's for the 12GB+256GB variant, but the price goes up to 11,699 yuan, around $1,730, for the 1TB version. The device will be launched in China starting on August 16th, with no info as to whether it'll make it to other markets. Xiaomi phones don't typically make their way to the US, so we wouldn't expect this to be easy to buy.