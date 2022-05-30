How many devices do you own that also come in a Pro variant? Whether we're talking phones, wearables, or even headphones, a lot of stuff has a Pro version these days, with some kind of upgrade over the original: better performance, superior cameras, extended battery life — you name it. Recently we've been wondering if Samsung might go in this direction for the rumored Galaxy Watch5 Pro, and now a new find suggests that Xiaomi might try something similar with its Mi Band lineup of fitness trackers. Following the announcement last week of the Mi Band 7, new evidence points to possible work on a Mi Band 7 Pro.

What seems to be a premature reference to the Mi Band 7 Pro has been spotted in the Mi Door Lock app and shared on Weibo (via GSMArena). The graphics here don't appear to reveal anything useful — the illustration shown for that fitness band inside the app is identical to the one for the Mi Band 7 NFC (also a still-unannounced device that will most likely just be identical to the Mi Band 7, except with NFC), which also looks just like the Mi Band 6 — so don't expect to gather much info by zooming in on the screenshot.

As for what differences will there be between both variants, there's not yet any hard evidence. Possible tweaks could include a bigger display, a bigger battery, or maybe even some extra sensors, but really, since it's the very first time we're hearing about this device, that's largely speculation on our part. One theory we've heard points to GPS reception on related Redmi trackers, and suggests the 7 Pro could pick up its own location abilities. As for when it might be unveiled, there's a chance we could see it announced alongside the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. That device might come in July, so that means it should still be at least a month away, giving us plenty of time to learn more about this fitness band.

